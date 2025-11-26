What is Emmitt Smith’s Net Worth in 2025? All about Cowboys Legend’s Salary, Career Earnings, Endorsements & more

When we think of Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, the franchise’s historic three Super Bowl wins in four seasons come to mind. His game made a big impact on the football world and the Cowboys in the ’90s. The legend has an impressive league record of 18,355 rushing yards and 164 rushing touchdowns. As of now, nobody has broken that record. He earned several awards, including the 1993 league MVP, and more throughout his career.

And much like his stunning record on the field, he also built an impressive net worth off the field that is worth knowing.

What is Emmitt Smith’s net Worth?

The retired NFL player spent 15 years of his life in the league. He was selected by the Cowboys in the first round of the 1990 NFL draft. Later, he joined the Arizona Cardinals for the last two years of his career. Smith made nearly $25 million from his NFL career, endorsements, and business ventures, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Here is a closer look at the contracts that he signed throughout his career.

Emmitt Smith’s Contract Breakdown

The Cowboys legend has locked in some of the best deals during his career. As a rookie, he signed a 4-year deal valued at $2,800,000 with the Cowboys in 1990. There were more subtle details in the contract. It also included a $1 million signing bonus and gave him a guaranteed start.

Now, after proving himself early on, the Cowboys offered him another deal. The legend signed another four-year deal worth $13,501,000 as per Spotrac. He was offered a $4 million signing bonus.

As his career soared, Smith inked an even bigger contract. He signed a 7-year deal totaling $40,000,000 and $10,500,000 as a bonus. That kept him with the Cowboys till 2003. This was the year when the Cowboys went through some changes. They acquired head coach Bill Parcells. And he wanted younger running backs on the roster.

So, the franchise released Smith on February 26, 2003.

Throughout his time with the franchise, he gained the titles of all-time leading rusher and even scored his 100th career touchdown. As a free agent, he signed a 2 year deal valued at $7,500,000 with the Cardinals. Now, Smith didn’t get to spend the twilight years of his career with the Cowboys.

However, he signed a one-day deal with the Cowboys in 2005 to spend the last day of his career in the franchise where he spent 13 years. Soon, following this, he announced his retirement.

Emmitt Smith’s Career Earnings

Throughout his 15-year career, Smith earned much love from the fans. He created several memories that still live on with the franchise and its fans. Along with that, he achieved financial success too.

As per Spotrac, he made $53,775,000 with the Cowboys. Later, he earned $7,500,000 with the Cardinals, making a combined total of $61,275,000 through his NFL career earnings.

What are the brands endorsed by Emmitt Smith?

It’s not just his NFL earnings. He’s also made money through endorsements and business ventures, which helped boost his net worth. He’s tried his hand at different ventures, from food to sports, and has partnerships with brands like Depend and DraftKings. While the exact numbers aren’t public, he’s reportedly earned several more million.

Smith is also active in charity work. He’s involved with the Prostate Cancer Foundation and has spoken about raising awareness through his campaigns.

Along with this, the legend also juggles his work as a Real Estate developer.

Details about Emmitt Smith’s Real Estate job

After retirement, Smith chose to venture into the Real Estate world. And it turned out to be the right decision for the Cowboys legend. Earlier in his career, he had teamed up with fellow Cowboys legend Roger Staubach to form Smith/Cypress Partners LP. Their first big project was a massive $45-million, 230,000-square-foot development in Phoenix.

He kept growing his business with more projects. Later, Emmitt started his own firm, ESmith Properties LLC. He worked on building a commercial space, $72 million worth of renovation projects, and more.

And personally, the legend owns a custom-built 11,000-square-foot mansion in Dallas, Texas. It was built in 1995. Later, he listed the house for sale in 2021 for $2.2 million.

He has worked hard across several businesses to build his net worth brick by brick. Whether on the field or off the field, his journey to achieve greatness is truly inspiring for the fans.