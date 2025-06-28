What Is Going On Between Tom Brady & Sydney Sweeney? All About NFL Legend’s Relationship Talks During Jeff Bezos’ Wedding

Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, and Sydney Sweeney have turned the iconic Gritti Palace into “party central,” according to TMZ sources. The hotel bar has become ground zero for Hollywood camaraderie, guys bonding, dancing, and enjoying the vibe, not necessarily on the hunt. But here’s the twist.

The water-cooler buzz is all about Brady’s fluttering interest in Sydney Sweeney. TMZ insiders note he’s “chatting up” Sweeney, drawn in by her down‑to‑earth charm and undeniable beauty. One source even described her as “f—— beautiful” in person. Could this be romance or just friendly flattery?

Sydney herself has been a breath of fresh air, stunning in a sleek black Chloé romper, described as “fun,” relatable, and surprisingly unjaded for someone of her profile. Celebs and fans alike are labeling her the most sought‑after figure at a wedding already stacked with stars from Oprah to Kim Kardashian.

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

Beyond the flirtations, the weekend has included low‑key guy time. Tom, Leo, Orlando, and Scooter Braun soaked up poolside vibes at Hotel Cipriani, while the Kardashian-Jenners kept it close to home. Meanwhile, the couple themselves tied the knot at San Giorgio Maggiore, in a multi-day gala that’s been called the wedding of the century.

In short? Romance rumors, icon-filled pool parties, sizzling chemistry, this isn’t just a wedding, it’s the social event of the year, with Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney stealing the headlines in the heart of Venice.