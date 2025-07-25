What is Jordan Hicks Net Worth in 2025? All About Retired Browns LB’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

After a decade across 4 franchises in the NFL, Browns LB Jordan Hicks has decided to hang up his cleats before the ‘25 season. As Camryn Justice broke the news on X, “After being away to start training camp for personal reasons, #Browns LB Jordan Hicks has announced his retirement from football.” While the Browns now find themselves without their explosive LB, this decision comes after a grueling season marked by injuries for Hicks.

On 25th July, 2025, Hicks’ dropped a heartfelt retirement message. “After 23 years of playing football, I’m officially retiring from the NFL. Football has given me more than I could have ever imagined. Purpose, discipline, brotherhood, and a platform to impact others. But most importantly it showed me who I am outside the game. I leave this chapter with deep gratitude for every lesson, challenge, and victory. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished on the field, but even more proud of the man I’ve become because of it. To my teammates, coaches, fans, and most importantly my family.. thank you for your unwavering support throughout this journey. I’m looking forward to this next season of life and all that it brings. I walk away with peace knowing I gave football all I had, and that the best is yet to come. Forever Grateful, Jordan Hicks.”

Now, as Hicks gears up for the next chapter in his life, he has already built up quite the legacy. Here’s the career stats he has created across a decade in the NFL, and the corpus amassed along with it, too:

Career earnings for Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks’ NFL journey started way back in 2015, when the Eagles drafted him out of the 4th round (84th overall). Philly signed him to a rookie deal of $2.99 million along with a signing bonus of $652,732. Throughout his 4-year stint, with performance bonuses included, Hicks got a sweet $4,346,713 payday. After showing the league what he’s capable of, the paycheck increased significantly when he signed up with the Cardinals next.

Hicks landed a massive $36 million contract with the Cardinals, (notably the biggest contract he’s received till date) including a $20 million signing bonus. While the contract was for 4 years, Hicks was released by the Cardinals in 2022 during the offseason. His three years in Arizona got him a whopping $26,001,759. Next, Minnesota sought him out, with a $10 million, two-year deal. But injuries marred his Vikings campaign, and he ended up earning only $8,682,421 from his $10 million deal. All of this ultimately brought him to Cleveland, with the Browns giving him a two year, $8 million deal in 2024. Out of this contract, Hicks earned a total of $4,850,034, and was set to earn another $3,500,000 in 2025. But as he hangs up his cleats, that last payday can’t be tallied up anymore.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans (25) is dragged down by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Through a decade of gridiron grind, Hicks has gathered a massive total of $43,880,927. With a corpus north of forty three million, Hicks now looks forward to the “best” that is “yet to come.”

Jordan Hicks’ brand endorsements

There is no publicly available information that indicates Jordan Hicks has any major national or high-profile brand endorsement deals. His career earnings mainly focus on his NFL contacts itself, while no mentions of any recognizable companies / brands can be tied to Hicks.

Career statistics – Jordan Hicks’ gridiron Grind

To say Jordan Hicks has had a glorious career in the NFL is an understatement. The man himself notes, “I gave football all I had,” and the numbers only back his claim. Throughout his career, Hicks has amassed a staggering 951 tackles, with 613 of them coming solo, and another 338 added with assists. A steady 16.5 sacks, along with 6 forced fumbles and 11 fumble recoveries also add to his legacy.

Hicks has also notably gathered 13 picks across the decade, and the LB even has a 42-yard fumble return that he converted to a touchdown in Week 6 of the 2023 season with the Vikings. Apart from scoring a massive 19-13 win over the Bears, this play also landed him the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The Browns lose monumental support for their franchise with Hicks’ retirement announcement. This is the man who got them 78 tackles across 12 games and 2 sacks, all across just 12 games. But after the concussion in the last game of the season, Hicks now looks forward to a life away from the gridiron. As for the Browns, they have one more spot that becomes a question mark amidst their already complicated roster situations.