When Bill Belichick Blocked Patriots QB’s $1 Million Ad Deal, Then Cut Him 3 Weeks Later

The satire never died, even years later. The NFL’s most famously devout quarterback, trying to save his football soul, signed on with its coldest football mind. In 2013, Tim Tebow joined the New England Patriots. The man who prayed through press conferences and preached integrity to locker rooms tried to make a final stand under Bill Belichick’s hoodie.

The contradictions weren’t subtle. Tebow preached honesty. Belichick was fined half a million dollars for covertly filming opposing coaches. Tebow was the league’s most affectionate teammate, a walking sermon of loyalty and light. Belichick once cut a wide receiver the night before the Super Bowl. Tebow knelt in gratitude. Belichick barely looked up when his team scored. Tebow spent his pregame hours visiting sick children in hospitals. The Patriots released a defensive tackle after he was diagnosed with diabetes. Tebow built his brand on belief. Belichick built his on the value of a seventh-round special teamer and a well-timed roster cut.

Even their first words said it all. As Tebow told reporters walking off the Patriots’ practice field: “It’s such an honor… It’s going to be a lot of fun.” Belichick told reporters after fielding 14 straight Tebow questions: “We’ve already talked enough about him.”

So unsurprisingly, it didn’t last. The throws were off, the fit was worse, and after just a few preseason games, the Patriots moved on. But before they did, came one last test of faith.

One day, a commercial offer dropped into Tebow’s lap: a few hours of filming, one million dollars. He didn’t accept. First, he called Belichick. The tone had been set from day one. “I just want you to do your best at going under the radar,” Belichick told him in their first conversation. Tebow’s reply: “Yes, sir. I totally get what you’re saying. I’ll do it.” He meant it. Just quiet obedience in service of the Patriot Way — even if the Patriot Way had no long-term plans for him.

Tebow’s agent contacted him when he was trying to impress the staff and grinding through Patriots workouts. A company invited him to give a few hours to a commercial project. The proposal? $1 million. His agent informed him, “They want to pay you a million dollars.” Tebow was taken aback. “Why? What’s wrong with them?” He joked. Despite being tempted and keeping his word, he called Belichick and explained the situation.

Belichick didn’t hesitate. “Timmy, thank you so much for calling for sharing. I really do. I appreciate you give me a call,” he said. “And I would appreciate if you turned it down.” Tebow joked that he almost said, “would appreciate if you change your mind.” But instead he said, “Yes, sir.” He called his agent back and said, “I’m sorry, but you’ve got to tell him we’re going to turn it down.”

Years later, he explains why. Tebow said, “Because man, if they gave me 1% of 1% chance to live out something that I’m so passionate about, it would be worth it to me. So, yes, for a game to make a team. I would be willing to suffer things.” That meant leaving $1 million on the table. Not for an entry-level position. Not for a spot on the roster. Just the opportunity to don a Patriots jersey. He believed in Belichick’s vision and kept his word. But he was unaware that the clock was already running out of time.

Three weeks later, Bill Belichick pulled the plug

There was no drawn-out explanation for cutting him off. Just a brief discussion with Belichick, and he was told bluntly that he wasn’t a good match for the team. Tebow pondered whether honoring his promise had truly damaged him as he sat in that conference room, recalling the ad contract he had turned down. He thought, “Was it the wrong choice? If I had said yes, would that have put me in a better situation than I am right now?”

His tenure with the Patriots did not end with that cut. It marked the final snap Tebow would take in the NFL. He never played in a regular season again after making a brief preseason debut with the Eagles in 2015 and another training camp stint as a tight end with the Jaguars in 2021. Tebow, though, doesn’t regret the decision. Speaking years later, he said, “That’s not something I look back and regret at all. It was me trying to honor the team and if I could do it again, I would’ve done the same thing.”

In the end, Tebow walked away from football, pivoted to baseball with the Mets’ farm system, and eventually to broadcasting and philanthropy. But that Patriots moment remains one of the wildest footnotes of his career—a story of sacrifice, belief, and a brutal reminder of the NFL’s cold bottom line.