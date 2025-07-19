When Deion Sanders Didn’t Hold Back on Kevin Stefanski & Browns’ Reported QB1

Imagine being so goated, you hit a home run and return a punt for a touchdown—in the same week. That was Deion Sanders in September 1989, redefining what it meant to be “Prime Time.” The only athlete in history to pull that off by owning every arena he stepped into. Fast forward to today, he’s Coach Prime at Colorado, turning a college team into a national conversation. And now? He’s getting a Netflix series, finally telling his story, raw and unfiltered.

What’s always set Deion Sanders apart isn’t just the stats—it’s the personality. His one-liners are legendary. On his first Falcons contract, he joked, “It’s gonna be a lot of zeroes. You gonna think it’s alphabet soup.” Who else could describe a rookie contract by saying that? He once even flexed about Cowboys travelling in limos before the Super Bowl, “Sure we’re in limos. We’re stars. How else is a star supposed to travel?” — The man was born to be quoted. Deion doesn’t just talk; he delivers punchlines with precision.

Now, he’s at it again—only this time, he’s made some waves talking Browns football. In a one-draft-night clip that’s starting to buzz, Deion didn’t exactly hold back. When Shedeur pointed out, “They got Joe Flacco,” Deion couldn’t resist: “Flacco’s my age.” No direct shots, but if you read between the lines, the message was loud enough. At 40, Flacco isn’t just a veteran—he’s practically Deion’s peer. And when the Browns are still leaning on a QB that old, you can sense exactly where Coach Prime stands on Kevin Stefanski’s choices.

Well, looking at Joe Flacco, the Prime-Shedeur jokes kind of write themselves. The man’s been around. Flacco was drafted back in 2008, first round, 18th overall by the Baltimore Ravens. He won his Super Bowl ring in 2013, leading the Ravens to victory in Super Bowl XLVII. Want to feel old? Shedeur Sanders was only 10 years old at the time. So yeah, when Deion said that—it’s history speaking.

But here’s the bigger picture. The average retirement age for NFL quarterbacks typically hovers around 35 to 40, though some players like Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers stretch that ceiling. Flacco, born in 1985, is 40. Still, while Flacco proved he can still deliver—putting up 12 touchdowns and 1,761 yards last season—longevity doesn’t always equal certainty. That uncertainty is exactly why the Browns have stocked their quarterback room with a mix of experience, youth, and potential. They’re not just relying on Flacco—they’re preparing for every possible scenario.

Deion Sanders watches as Shedeur fights for a spot in Cleveland’s quarterback room

The Browns’ quarterback room is anything but quiet right now. Four names are in the mix—Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. And while Sanders carries a high-profile last name, that doesn’t guarantee him the QB1 spot anytime soon. As Zac Jackson of The Athletic put it, “Could fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders win the job by September? Probably not,” noting that Sanders didn’t take a single first-team rep during spring.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That spotlight, for now, seems tilted toward the veterans, Joe Flacco and Pickett. Yahoo Sports summed it up cleanly: “Joe Flacco appears to be the favorite, Kenny Pickett is a veteran with a shot.” Pickett brings starting experience from his two seasons with the Steelers, but Flacco’s years-long experience still gives him the edge. Meanwhile, Dillon Gabriel is still very much in the picture. Jackson noted that Cleveland created “extra competitive reps for both Sanders and third-rounder Dillon Gabriel in nearly every spring practice,” keeping the race tight but not chaotic.

That distribution of reps tells a bigger story. Even though Flacco and Pickett are “only signed through 2025,” the Browns seem to be eyeing the future just as much as the present. And Sanders, as reported by YahooSports, “Shedeur Sanders is, well, Shedeur Sanders,” hinting at the hype that follows him. His star power might not win him the starting job in Week 1, but the Browns see something worth betting on down the road.