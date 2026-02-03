When ESPN Was Forced to Mute Ray Lewis Over Controversial Pro Bowl Statement

Ray Lewis has long stood as the toughest and most dominant linebacker the NFL has ever seen. His career thrived on leadership, emotion, and a relentless edge. However, two years ago, that same fire crossed a line. Most notably, it led ESPN to mute the analyst and Hall of Famer while he was on a “hot mic” during a live broadcast.

That moment came in February 2024, when Lewis served as the defensive coordinator for Peyton Manning’s AFC flag football team during the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida. He was also mic’d up by ESPN to capture his sideline energy.

However, in a heated reaction to a penalty, his mic picked up a casual homophobic slur.

“That’s g-y as hell,” Lewis said, clearly upset about the call.

Naturally, that was not a good look for a legend of his stature.

Ray Lewis did not need to be that fired up, especially considering the setting.

That side of him also showed up during his farewell run in 2013. When his retirement tour reached New England on Jan. 20, the AFC Championship Game turned into a three-hour spectacle. The night began with Lewis crying through the national anthem and ended with him kneeling on the turf after the Baltimore Ravens’ 28-13 win. According to ESPN, social media erupted nonstop during those three hours.

“He’s a drama queen; he’s a warrior,” ESPN wrote at the time.

Even so, many around the league felt the NFL quietly embraced that side of Lewis rather than pushing back against it.

Back then, public relations expert Mike Paul summed it up pretty well.

“There are people who love him, and there are people who hate him,” Paul said in 2013. “And I think the NFL likes that. As long as he doesn’t get in trouble today, they like that. Controversy sells. He’s a controversial guy.”

In the end, Lewis’s intensity did not help the AFC much anyway. Although the AFC won the flag football game 50-34, they fell behind badly in the skills competitions, losing 30-9. As a result, the NFC took the overall contest 64-59.

Still, the scoreboard was secondary, as ESPN muting Ray Lewis became the primary highlight of the night. However, there is another reason that might have led to Lewis’ reaction.

Ray Lewis watched Ravens fall short in AFC title win

Back in 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Ravens met with a Super Bowl trip on the line. Ray Lewis was right there, soaking it all in and firing up. However, that energy faded quickly, as by the end of the night, the Chiefs had defended their AFC crown with a gritty 17-10 win, leaving Lewis and Ravens fans stunned.

To start the game, both teams traded early blows and set a fast tone. Kansas City struck first and then did it again, scoring touchdowns on each of its opening two drives to jump ahead 14-7. After that, the second quarter slowed down, yet the Chiefs still found a way to extend the gap. Just before halftime, they added a field goal to take a 17–7 lead and quiet the crowd.

From there, the game turned into a grind. The second half became a defensive fight, and points completely dried up. Even though Kansas City punted on five straight drives, it hardly mattered.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs stayed patient, chewed up the clock, and trusted their defense to suffocate Baltimore. In fact, their only non-punt drive after halftime ended with victory formation kneel-downs. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson struggled to find a rhythm. He finished 20-of-37 for 272 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

More importantly, Baltimore hurt itself. A goal-line fumble by Zay Flowers led to a crushing touchback, which came after a costly taunting penalty. Later, Jackson forced a throw into double coverage, resulting in an interception in the end zone. In the end, the Ravens managed just a Justin Tucker field goal, and it came far too late.

As a result, it turned into a brutal week for Ray Lewis. That frustration lingered, and maybe it later spilled over into his Pro Bowl moment that followed.