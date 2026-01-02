Who Is Alix Earle? All About the TikTok Star Linked to Tom Brady After Viral Sighting

NFL legend Tom Brady spent much of last year with the image of an eligible bachelor and a divorced dad. As the new year began, however, his recent sighting with social media star Alix Earle has sparked new relationship rumors. With fans eager to learn more about her, here’s a closer look at Earle’s life.

Meet Alix Earle: The Viral TikTok Star

Alix Earle has risen to fame through her candid and unfiltered “Get Ready With Me” TikTok videos. Earle has quickly become one of the most influential voices in beauty and lifestyle content. At a young age, Earle has already built what many creators spend years chasing: a recognizable face, a powerful personal brand, and A-list status as both an influencer and podcaster.

Alix Earle’s Age, Education, and Early Life Background

Born on December 16, 2000, Alix Earle is currently 25 years old. She grew up in Monmouth County, New Jersey, and attended Red Bank Catholic High School, where she stayed active in dance and sports. Earle later enrolled at the University of Miami and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing degree in 2023.

Alix Earle is the daughter of Alisa Maniaci and Thomas Earle, who divorced when she was young. Thomas later married Ashley Dupré, who gained national spotlight during the 2008 Eliot Spitzer scandal. But despite growing up under public scrutiny, Earle’s blended family appears to have found balance and peace. She is the eldest of five siblings and shares close relationships with her biological sister, Ashtin, and her three step-siblings – Izabel, Thomas, and Penelope.

What Does Alix Earle Do for a Living?

Alix Earle has worked as a marketing intern at her family’s asphalt and construction business. Then, while she was in college, Earle began posting her makeup routines, fashion hauls, and life updates on TikTok without any expectation of fame. But her content then gained traction in 2020 during her sophomore year, and everything changed in late 2022 when she went viral on a massive scale.

Earle’s TikTok videos, often starting with her now-iconic “Hi guys, get ready with me for…” line has pulled in millions of views. But what truly set her apart wasn’t just her blonde hair or glowing confidence – it was her willingness to talk about real things. In her TikTok videos, Earle has openly talked about dating mishaps, mental health struggles, acne, partying, and the chaos of college life.

In the age of curated perfection, Earle chose honesty, which made so many young women connect with her. Then, in 2023, Alix Earle expanded her influence with Hot Mess with Alix Earle, a Spotify-exclusive podcast. The podcast debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s U.S. podcast chart, proving Earle’s appeal goes far beyond short-form video.

The TikTok star has also invested in the beverage brand SipMargs, diversifying her income. From New York Fashion Week to the ESPYs and the Super Bowl, Alix Earle has further become a familiar VIP presence. As Earle rose to fame, Brand deals followed quickly. She has already partnered with companies such as Amazon, Hawaiian Tropic, and Tarte Cosmetics to promote their products through her Instagram account.

In May 2025, Alix Earle also announced she would compete on Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars. The move marked Earle’s first step into mainstream television and a major evolution in her entertainment career. Now, recent rumors also suggest that Earle may be launching her own beauty line, inspired by her personal skincare journey.

Alix Earle’s Relationship History: Past Links and Publicly Known Details

Alix Earle’s love life has often played out in the public eye. She dated MLB player Tyler Wade in 2022, though the relationship ended after just three months. In 2023, she began dating wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who then played with the Miami Dolphins. However, the relationship between Earle and Berrios didn’t last.

Imago Credits: via @alix_earle on Instagram

In December 2025, Earle addressed their breakup in an emotional TikTok, explaining that long distance played a major role. At the time, Earle was competing on Dancing with the Stars, while Berrios traveled with his current team, the Houston Texans, during the NFL season. But only a few days later, rumors of a new relationship with another NFL player started circulating about Earle.

Are Alix Earle and Tom Brady Dating?

Alix Earle and Tom Brady were spotted together on New Year’s Eve in St. Barths, ringing in 2026 side by side. In footage published by TMZ, Earle appeared to caress Brady’s back as they leaned in close and whispered to each other.

Tom Brady, of course, was married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen from 2009 to 2022. But following their highly publicized divorce, they have continued to co-parent their children, Benjamin and Vivian. Bündchen has also moved on with Joaquim Valente, whom she began dating in mid-2023 and married secretly in December 2025. Brady, meanwhile, has been linked on and off with Irina Shayk since 2023.

So, for now, Brady and Earle’s New Year’s Eve interaction could have been flirtation, friendship, or just a holiday moment caught on camera. Neither Brady nor Earle has commented publicly on their relationship, leaving fans to speculate whether it a one-time hangout or the start of something unexpected.