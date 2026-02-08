Who is Cris Collinsworth’s Wife, Holly Collinsworth? Know All About NFL Broadcaster’s Family

The Super Bowl LX is all set to feature a much-anticipated clash between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. As the teams prepare themselves to etch glory, the broadcasting platform NBC is also getting ready for an on-point coverage. Leading the desk is the former Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, Cris Collinsworth. While much is already known about his sporting and media career, information on his personal life is still scattered. Putting the cards together, here’s everything to know about his wife, family, and more.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Cris Collinsworth’s wife, Holly Collinsworth?

Cris Collinsworth is best known today as one of the NFL’s most recognizable broadcasters, following an eight-season playing career with the Cincinnati Bengals. Away from football, he has built a long-lasting family life with his wife, Holly Collinsworth.

Holly Collinsworth was born on November 23, 1964, and is from Fort Thomas, Kentucky, where she was also raised. Growing up in the Cincinnati–Northern Kentucky area, she remained closely tied to the region even as her husband’s career took on a national spotlight. Holly and Cris have been married since 1989 and have raised their four children together while maintaining strong roots in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Holly Collinsworth’s profession?

Holly Collinsworth (née Bankemper) is a respected practicing attorney with deep roots in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, where she was born and raised. She grew up in the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky area and attended Highlands High School before earning her bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky, where she was also a cheerleader. Holly then pursued law at the University of Cincinnati College of Law, graduating with a Juris Doctor in 1988.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After law school, she became a licensed lawyer, maintaining her membership with the Cincinnati Bar Association and building her legal career in general practice, serving clients in Fort Thomas and surrounding communities. Besides legal work, Holly has been active in community and philanthropic efforts, including serving on the board of the Cris Collinsworth ProScan Fund, a nonprofit she co-founded with her husband to promote breast cancer awareness and youth development.

ADVERTISEMENT

How long has Cris Collinsworth been married?

Cris Collinsworth has been married to Holly Collinsworth for more than 35 years. The couple tied the knot on June 3, 1989, after meeting in the Cincinnati area during Collinsworth’s NFL career. Their happily married life is often highlighted as a steady constant alongside his success in football and broadcasting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do Holly Collinsworth and Cris Collinsworth have children?

Cris Collinsworth and his wife, Holly Collinsworth, are parents to four children: Katie, Austin, Ashley, and Jac. They’ve all carved out successful paths in their own right. Their eldest, Katie Collinsworth, born in 1990, has worked in media, including roles with Golf Channel’s GolfNow and NBC Olympics. She also balances her career with family life as a mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cris Collinsworth (@collinsworthpff) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Their son, Austin Collinsworth, played football at the University of Notre Dame, serving as a team captain before moving into the business side of sports. He is now the Chief Operating Officer at Pro Football Focus, a company majority owned by Cris. Ashley Collinsworth built her career as a track athlete at Harvard University and now works in media production.

Their youngest, Jac Collinsworth, followed his father into sports broadcasting and is a commentator and host with NBC Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Are Holly Collinsworth’s Social Media Handles?

While Holly Collinsworth isn’t active across social media channels, here are the Instagram handles of Cris and their children:

Cris Collinsworth Instagram: @collinsworthpff

ADVERTISEMENT

Jac Collinsworth Instagram: @jaccollinsworth

Austin Collinsworth Instagram: @austin_collinsworth