Who Is Drew Brees’ Wife Brittany? Career Earnings, Net Worth, Children & More About 2026 Hall of Famer

Drew Brees’ connection with New Orleans turned out to be a life-changing one for both the legendary quarterback and the city. The Saints secured their first Super Bowl win in 2009, and now Brees has earned his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But before this historic nod, another deep connection had formed long before Brees became this iconic figure. When he was just a 20-year-old quarterback trying his best to woo his future wife, Brittany Brees.​

Who is Drew Brees’ wife, Brittany Brees?

Before Brittany added the Brees to her name, she was known as Brittany Dudchenko, born on September 18, 1976, in Syracuse, Indiana. As an American of white ethnicity and Christian faith, she grew up in a close-knit family with parents Pete Dudchenko and Kathleen Dudchenko.

She attended Wawasee High School until 1994 and then headed to Purdue University to study organizational leadership and supervision. That choice became the pivotal link to her destiny, setting the stage for a meeting that changed everything.

At the university, Brittany met Drew Brees, who was her senior at the time. As Brittany later recalled, he wasn’t yet a “big man on campus.” She went on to complete her bachelor’s degree in 2000, right as Drew starred for the Purdue Boilermakers, leading the team to a Big Ten Championship and a Rose Bowl appearance that season.

The couple has stood by each other through thick and thin ever since. With Drew Brees always under a massive spotlight as a legend in New Orleans, their story naturally draws attention. So let’s dive into the Hall of Famer’s net worth and how they built it together.

What is Drew Brees’ net worth in 2026?

Drew Brees slung the ball for two decades in the League, earning 13 Pro Bowl selections along the way. Fans adored him for his talent, which helped amass a net worth of $160 million as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth estimates.​

He was drafted in the second round by the San Diego Chargers in 2001, signing a four-year, $3.6 million deal. The Chargers later used the franchise tag to retain him, but Brees sought better terms and joined the Saints in 2006 with a six-year, $60 million contract. He extended it in 2012 for five years at $100 million, then again in 2018 for two years worth $50 million, and in 2020 for another two-year extension. These deals fueled his prime years before he retired in 2021.

After hanging up his cleats, Brees pivoted to broadcasting. He inked a reported $6 million per year deal with NBC in 2020, but it ended after one season. In November 2025, he joined FOX Sports as a game analyst, pairing with Adam Amin and Kristina Pink on Sundays.

Beyond football, Drew and his wife Brittany founded the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003 to aid those facing life’s injustices, especially cancer patients and underserved communities. Since its start, the organization has contributed over $50 million, per the official website. That success owes much to Drew’s roots, which shaped his drive and character from a young age.

Who are Drew Brees’ parents?

Drew Christopher Brees was born on January 15, 1979, in Austin, Texas. His parents, Eugene Wilson Brees, a trial lawyer, and Meena Ruth, an attorney, both worked in the legal field. But Drew’s childhood took a tough turn when his parents separated and divorced when he was seven.

This upheaval made coping difficult for young Drew. He leaned on his younger brother, Reid Brees, as the two boys supported each other and grew even closer through the turmoil.

It was challenging, but Drew inherited a special athlete’s gene from his family. His father played basketball, his mother excelled in high school sports, and his maternal uncle, Marty Akins, was a quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. No wonder Drew sought someone “tall and athletic” in a future partner.​

“The first time I met her [Brittany], I saw her from across the room. And I instantly knew, ‘I’m gonna marry this woman,’” Drew once said. “Well, obviously, she’s beautiful. But it was her presence. There was something about her. Her aura. Tall, athletic build. So my boys are gonna get great genes.”

Apart from brother Reid, Drew also has a half-sister, Audrey Brees, from his father’s second marriage.

What is Drew Brees’ ethnicity and cultural background?

Drew Brees is American by birth, born in Texas. He spent time in Indiana during his Purdue University days, then five years in San Diego, California, before making New Orleans, Louisiana, his long-term home.​

When Drew arrived in New Orleans in 2006, the city was still reeling from Hurricane Katrina’s devastation in 2005. His wife, Brittany, chose to buy a home in one of the hardest-hit areas to help rebuild, sparking revival and earning Drew the nickname “Hurricane Drew” for his impact.​

Both Brittany and Drew poured resources into supporting Katrina victims and community recovery. But they’re not just rebuilding neighborhoods; they’ve also built a beautiful family with four children. Let’s meet them.

Who are Drew Brees’ kids?

Drew and Brittany’s story kicked off with a pickup line that went wrong but evolved into marriage on February 8, 2003. The couple now shares four kids: three sons and one daughter.​

The eldest, Baylen Brees, arrived on January 15, 2009. Next came Bowen Brees on October 19, 2010, followed by Callen Brees on August 15, 2012. Their daughter, Rylen Brees, was born on August 25, 2014, finally giving Brittany the girl she hoped for in a boy-heavy household. “I’m outnumbered so much. I think we’ll try for one more,” Brittany said in 2012.

The couple focuses on raising their kids with a “normal life,” shielding them from fame’s glare. As Brittany explains, the children must understand it’s their father who’s famous, not them, and to instil that in them, they lead by example in every way.

“To see Drew and I eating well, taking care of ourselves and exercising, I think that’s probably our best method for our boys—to lead by example,” Brittany said.

That family-first approach helped Drew silence the doubters. His first-ballot induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 etched his name in history, making New Orleans prouder than ever.