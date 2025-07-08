Who Is Pettis Norman’s Wife, Ivette? All About Cowboys TE’s Wife, Parents, Kids & More

Heartbreak hit Cowboys Nation recently. Pettis Norman—the legendary tight end who wore the Star with pride—has passed away at 86. The team broke the news Monday, and you could feel the loss echo across the Lone Star State. “We mourn the passing of former tight end and civil rights advocate Pettis Norman,” the Cowboys wrote. “Known for his selfless leadership, commitment to community, and dedication to creating equal opportunity, we were incredibly proud and grateful to share his remarkable story recently.”

However, beyond the touchdowns and accolades, Norman was first and always a family man. His loved ones painted the real picture in their farewell: “[Norman] passed away peacefully in his sleep . . . surrounded by his loving wife, daughters, grandson, and great grandchildren.” Those words say it all. He lived his final moment just like he lived his life—embraced by love. “A strong advocate for civil rights and dedicated to creating opportunities for all, Mr. Norman was a respected business executive and civic leader,” they added. “He leaves behind a legacy of selfless leadership, advocacy on behalf of underserved people, and a deep commitment to his community.” His mission was never just about football. It was about fairness, dignity, and paving the road for others.

On the field, his story had grit written all over it. Yet, in the middle of all the honors and headlines, one name rarely gets mentioned — Ivette, his wife. So who is she? The woman who stood by his side in the quiet moments, long before and long after the roar of the crowd faded. She was there in the end, with their daughters, grandson, and great-grandkids holding the man the world cheered for, not as a football legend, but as a husband, father, and great-grandfather. The couple got married in 1991. And that’s the part of his story that truly lasts, at least with his wife and kids-three daughters: Sharneen, Sedonna, and Shandra, one grandson, Alex, and two great-grandchildren.

