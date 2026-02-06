Who is Sonny Jurgensen’s Wife, Margo Hurt? Career Earnings, Net Worth, Children & More About the Deceased Commanders & Eagles Legend

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles legend Sonny Jurgensen has sadly passed away at the age of 91. NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the sad news on X: “Hall-of-Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen, who has held franchise passing records for the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders for more than five decades, has died at the age of 91.”

As fans mourn the loss of this NFL icon, many are turning their thoughts to his family. The people who stood by him through his legendary career.

Sonny Jurgensen was married to Margo Hurt, his loving partner for decades. The two tied the knot on June 8, 1967, and together they shared two children. This was Jurgensen’s second marriage, following his earlier union with Suzanne Stuart Long, with whom he also had two children.

Margo Hurt brought quiet strength to Jurgensen’s life off the field, supporting him as he etched his name in NFL history, something he pointed out in his retirement speech.

“After 62 years in professional football, I still have my health and wonderful family with a special thanks to my beautiful wife Margo for letting me work the weekends for all those years. I’ll always be a fan of professional football and appreciative of all that it has done for me, my family and our city. I’ll leave you with these word, Hail to the Redskins!” Jurgensen said in 2019.

