Who Was Jets’ Ex-Director Frank Ramos? How Did He Die? All You Need to Know About His Family, Wife, Children & More

The New York Jets faced a difficult reality today as they lost a longstanding link to the OG Jets. In a heartbreaking announcement, the team shared the sad news of Frank Ramos’s passing.

“We’re deeply saddened to announce the passing of Frank Ramos, 87, who served as our head of Public Relations from 1963 to 2002. We send our love and support to the Ramos family,” the Jets shared in a post on X.

NFL insider Adam Schefter quickly reshared the message, calling Ramos “a Jets legend.”

Ramos dedicated nearly four decades of his career to the organization. That journey began in 1963. The very year the franchise rebranded from the New York Titans to the New York Jets.