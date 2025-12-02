Why Does Troy Aikman Wear a Ring on His Middle Finger? All You Need to Know

The Dallas Cowboys legend, Troy Aikman, has amazed fans with his life’s achievements. But there’s one thing that often catches everyone’s eye. It’s his ring that he wears on his middle finger.

Let’s check how many rings the famous quarterback has.

What Is the Meaning Behind Troy Aikman’s Middle-Finger Ring?

Troy Aikman won three Super Bowls for the Cowboys. When he hadn’t won it, he always thought that he would wear those rings every day. Those rings are big enough to draw the fans’ attention. However, Aikman has a plain band on his left middle finger rather than the ring finger. Sometimes, he is seen with his big Super Bowl wings as well.

There are multiple factors to wearing his ring on the middle finger.

Has Troy Aikman Ever Addressed Why He Wears the Ring?

The veteran quarterback has never talked about why he wears a ring on his middle finger. Though he has been married twice, he rarely takes it off and doesn’t talk about it publicly, fueling speculation about the reasons.

Fans’ theories have multiple reasons behind it.

Is the Ring Connected to His Marriage or is it a Fashion Choice?

It could be his symbol of divorce, as some people wear their divorce rings on the middle finger. According to some fans, he started wearing the ring on his middle finger sometime before his divorce from his second wife, Catherine Mooty, in 2023. It’s not clear if he wore a new divorce ring or moved his wedding ring to the middle finger. There’s another factor, though.

It could also be out of habit so that he could hold his mic comfortably during his broadcasting stint in the NFL booth. It could be another big reason.

While he chooses to remain silent on the ring, fans keep brewing out new theories about it, and those will continue until he clears it.