Why Is Terry Bradshaw Missing From Week 11 FOX NFL Sunday? Legendary Broadcaster Announces Health Update

Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX NFL Sunday analyst Terry Bradshaw announced via Instagram that he will be absent from the network’s Week 11 pregame coverage on Sunday, November 16. He cited the common cold as the reason for his unexpected absence.

The 77-year-old broadcast legend posted a message to his followers stating, “Just in case you notice, won’t be on Fox today. Just have a cold. All good.”

Bradshaw was sent home sick today, so Curt Menefee, Howie Long, and Michael Strahan will be the trio on Fox NFL Sunday.

Following this, comments flooded in with well-wishes, with supporters sending messages of encouragement. Terry Bradshaw’s willingness to publicly communicate absences through social media has become characteristic of his tenure at FOX, particularly given his well-documented health challenges in recent years.

The legendary broadcaster has previously been transparent about significant health battles. Most notably in 2022, when he revealed on-air that he had battled two different forms of cancer within 12 months. At that time, Bradshaw disclosed he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in November 2021. He underwent treatment for the same at Yale University Medical Center. But then again, in the following year, in 2022, he discovered a rare Merkel cell tumor in his neck in March. He then received treatment at M.D. Anderson in Houston.

When making that 2022 disclosure, Bradshaw addressed viewers directly. He said,

“Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I’m cancer-free, and I’m feeling great. And over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am.”

That public battle with serious health issues makes him an inspiration to many viewers dealing with their own health crises. Bradshaw’s broadcast schedule has been interrupted earlier as well for health-related reasons. During the 2024 NFC Championship game in January, Bradshaw was reported to be under the weather due to which he missed FOX’s pregame coverage.

At that time, host Curt Menefee informed viewers, “Usually right here for all 30 years, Terry Bradshaw. But TB is a little under the weather right now. He’s going to have the evening off.”

Despite occasional health challenges and periodic calls from some fans for him to consider retirement, Bradshaw has shown no signs of stepping away from his role at FOX.

Terry Bradshaw’s growing career shows no signs of retirement

Terry Bradshaw revealed recently that he is actively testing a cooking show for FOX Nation as part of his continued partnership with the network.

During an appearance on the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast with former NFL player Tim Green, Bradshaw disclosed, “We’re in the process of doing a TV show on FOX Nation, and it’s a cooking show. I think it’s four segments they’re gonna give us to see if it’s any good.”​

Terry Bradshaw stands on stage during the Fox Sports Media Day event held at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 6, 2025.

This culinary venture builds upon Bradshaw’s earlier project, The Bradshaw Family Cookbook, which was released in September 2025. The cookbook features recipes from across the Bradshaw family, alongside son-in-law Noah Hester. The 2024 Dallas Chef of the Year drew inspiration from family traditions and Southern comfort food.

Beyond this, Bradshaw has also ventured into radio broadcasting. He has joined the Arkansas-based sports talk show Tuesday Morning Mayhem to provide commentary and analysis during the football season. Additionally, he continues to expand his business interests, having previously launched Bradshaw Bourbon back in 2020.

Even through years of health challenges, Bradshaw has remained a steady, uplifting presence for fans who have grown up watching him.