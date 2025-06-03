With Just 3 TDs in College, Brian Schottenheimer’s Struggles Revealed by NFL Legend

The name Schottenheimer has echoed through NFL history for decades. Marty Schottenheimer first stepped onto an NFL field as a Bills player in 1965, before carving out a legacy as one of the league’s most respected head coaches. Now, nearly 60 years later, his son Brian is in charge of the Dallas Cowboys—the most valuable franchise in all of sports and the first to cross a $10 billion valuation. It’s a proud moment for the Schottenheimer family.

But make no mistake, the hot seat in Dallas comes with intense pressure. The Cowboys haven’t even made a Super Bowl appearance in three decades, and their quarterback—Dak Prescott, the NFL’s highest-paid player—is yet to make an NFC Championship appearance. And that means Brian Schottenheimer inherits a position that affords very little patience. But he isn’t fazed.

“He’s a man’s man, he’s like his father,” NFL legend Phil Simms said during the June 2 episode of Up & Adams with Kay Adams. The praise was clear: Simms respects the man now leading America’s Team. And Jerry Jones has given him some firepower. The Cowboys made a splash this offseason by adding former Steelers wideout George Pickens and bolstering their defense through the draft. But Simms sees the bigger challenge.

“He (Dak Prescott) can be one of the top five or 10 quarterbacks in the NFL, but it takes everything; help around you, good coaching, good play calling.” That’s where Brian Schottenheimer comes in. Every piece has to click. Every asset has to be used to its fullest. And Schottenheimer—now in the spotlight—has no room for missteps.

Dak Prescott has already spoken highly of Schottenheimer’s leadership style. The quarterback praised his coach for fostering competitive fire in practices, trying to build a culture that wins long before kickoff. But the team still has glaring questions. Defensive anchor Micah Parsons is still waiting on his contract extension. Is that part of the “everything” Simms was talking about? Maybe. Because ignoring it could shake the chemistry that Schottenheimer is working so hard to build.

Two-time Super Bowl champ Tony Casillas, who showed up for Cowboys Legends Day at OTAs, noted the positive energy around the squad. But vibes don’t win rings. Urgency does. Even with optimism building around the team, contract drama can be a locker room killer.

Amidst all this, an unexpected facet of the new HC is grabbing the limelight – his college career.

Brian Schottenheimer’s past connection with QB position

It’s no coincidence that Schottenheimer’s rapport with Dak Prescott looks solid. Their relationship dates back to Brian’s days as offensive coordinator, when sources say it was Prescott himself who suggested promoting him. But the coach’s connection to quarterbacks runs even deeper.

Back in college, Schottenheimer played the position himself. Across three seasons at Florida, he completed 25 of 40 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns, with one rushing TD to his name. His final score came in 1996—the same year he was part of the Gators’ Bowl Alliance national championship team. It was a fitting, if modest, end to his playing career. One championship ring, one final TD.

Phil Simms sees that background as key to how Schottenheimer approaches the game. “He’s going to look at the quarterback a little differently than the other coaches. Brian Schottenheimer was a quarterback in college,” Simms said, drawing a direct line between past experience and present leadership.

Schottenheimer may not have had a prolific college career, but his understanding of the position clearly shapes his coaching style. Still, Cowboys fans aren’t interested in stories—they want wins. And after years of disappointment, the locker room’s patience is wearing thin. Rivals keep hoisting trophies while Dallas keeps waiting.

Whether Schottenheimer can flip the script remains to be seen. But one thing’s certain: in a franchise starved for success, everything is on the line this season.