WWE Star Nikki Bella Issues Playful Challenge to Tom Brady After Former QB Calls Wrestling “Fake BS”

Essentials Inside The Story A light joke from Tom Brady unexpectedly spilt beyond football

Names like Nikki Bella and Charlotte Flair stepped in addressing Brady's comments

Brady keeps things loose, even taking a cheeky swipe at Joe Burrow

Tom Brady might be a seven-time Super Bowl champion, but he just picked a fight with an opponent from a different arena. After calling professional wrestling “Fake BS,” the NFL legend found himself in the crosshairs of WWE star Nikki Bella, who had a pointed warning for the former quarterback. What began as a playful jab during a back-and-forth with Logan Paul has now drawn responses from within the wrestling world.

The comment might have been meant in fun, especially during his back-and-forth with influencer-turned-wrestler, Logan Paul. However, it didn’t land that way inside the wrestling world, as WWE star Nikki Bella did not let it slide away.

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“I bet I can sack you,” wrote Nikki Bella on X, along with a wink emoji.

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Born in California, professional wrestler and reality TV star Nikki Bella loves giving challenges to celebrities or sports personalities. Back in 2018, she challenged the Kardashians to a wrestling match, calling it one of her dreams. Last year, she even teased a potential one-on-one match with WNBA star Sophie Cunningham. And now, this time, the Twin sister got the chance to throw a playful challenge to the NFL legend.

On the other hand, Tom Brady is busy with the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, a round-robin tournament taking place on March 21. Ahead of it, Brady joined an interview with Sports Illustrated, where he compared football to Logan Paul’s WWE-style competition.

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“All their stuff is so cute and scripted, and they know what’s going on,” Brady said. “In a football game, you don’t know it, so they wouldn’t even get near me. Plus, if I had a good offensive line, they’d punch those guys right in the throat, and they’d be probably crying, and, you know, there’s no fake BS we do in American football, so for those guys, it’d be a whole different story for them.”

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Hearing Brady’s answer, many WWE stars, including Nikki Bella, clapped back at him with their responses and challenges. Likewise, one of the most viral responses came from professional wrestler Charlotte Flair, who fired back with a sharp line aimed directly at the former New England Patriots QB.

“A lot of words to say if I had five guys to protect me, I might be ok,” Flair said.

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And soon after, Nikki joined the banter. While the former quarterback has a certain belief, former Divas champion Nikki Bella believes otherwise.

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The wink emoji in her post could mean she is ready to dwell on both sides. Not only can she sack him on the field, but she can also sack him off the field for his comments about wrestling. It seems one of the Bella twins did well with the wordplay. She not only confirmed that she can stop the quarterback but also sent a warning, taking a stand for her profession and the organization she works for.

Speaking of wrestling, there might be a reason behind Brady’s comments. While he is playing for the Founders FFC, WWE star Logan Paul is a part of the Wildcats FFC.

Recently, Brady called Paul a “B–ch,” and in return, the latter was ready to get physical with him. He even issued an open challenge to the NFL players, saying that anyone who beats him will get a million dollars. Before the flag football game, the trash-talking had already begun. It remains to be seen whether Brady stands correct in his statement, or gets humbled by a WWE star.

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Nevertheless, for now, the three-time NFL MVP is in a lighthearted mood during the draft. In fact, even fellow quarterback Joe Burrow wasn’t spared from his playful jab.

Tom Brady calls Joe Burrow “Wildcat” following the Oscars after-party

On Sunday, March 15, Mark Guiducci hosted the Vanity Fair Oscar party, following the Academy Award ceremony. The event was held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles. During that event, the cameras spotted the Cincinnati Bengals‘ quarterback, Joe Burrow, alongside Hot Mess star Alix Earle, Tit for Tat singer, Tate McRae, and Stassie Karanikolaou together. It was after this venture that Brady could not help but have some banter with Burrow during the Flag Football event draft.

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“That’s what they called Joe the other night at those Oscar parties… Wildcat,” said Tom Brady to Joe Burrow during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic Draft on Wednesday, via Tom Brady’s YouTube channel. “At least he’s here… no fashion shows to attend to.”

Burrow’s group left the venue in an SUV following the after-party. The “Wildcat” comment was a reference to Burrow’s team name, the Wildcats FFC. While the five-time Super Bowl MVP was making the statement, the 29-year-old hasn’t said anything like the WWE stars.

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic draft was eventful: first, the “Fake BS” comment, and then calling out Joe Burrow. Things are already interesting even before the players take the field. We’ll see how it all plays out on March 21 when the game begins.