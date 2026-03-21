WWE Stars Fire Back at Tom Brady Over ‘Scripted’ Jab

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady fired back at Logan Paul with sharp comments

NFL names came up, forcing Paul to rethink things

But just when it seemed one-sided, WWE stars jumped in as well

New England Patriots legend Tom Brady has found new foes ahead of his Fanatics Flag Football Classic. The grand flag football tournament has been the talk of the town with its inclusion of celebrity athletes like WWE superstar Logan Paul, who has garnered attention for his comments calling out NFL players. In response, the seven-time Super Bowl champion also landed a jibe when asked how many pro wrestlers could sack him.

“All their stuff is so cute and scripted, and they know what’s going on, in a football game, you don’t know,” Tom Brady said, as per Sports Illustrated. “So they wouldn’t even get near me. Plus, if I had a good offensive line, they’d punch those guys right in the throat, and they’d be probably crying. There’s no fake BS we do in American football. So for those guys, it’d be a whole different story for them.”

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Brady’s comments are a response to Logan Paul, who created a stir after challenging Brady and the NFL players to a bout ahead of their upcoming flag football game.

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“Not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match,” the social media influencer suggested before suggesting that he could even take on NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett in a fight. “I would throttle Myles Garrett. Come to the gym and let’s see how it goes. I will throw hands with any of you motherf—ers.”

Soon after this reaction, Paul received challenges from former running back and professional boxer Le’Veon Bell and retired defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko to a bout. In fact, when Bell called out Paul, accepting his challenge, the influencer-turned-wrestler backed off. As a result, the NFL star wrote a sarcastic message for him.

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“I have a confession yall .. & I mean this from the bottom of my heart, I PROMISE YOU I NEVER KNEW I could scare someone SO MUCH .. I never knew I was THIS SCARY .. this dude @LoganPaul is petrified of me, and now i’m starting to feel like a bully .. so I’m done, I’m sorry 😢💔,” Bell wrote on X, while sharing a clip of Paul once again calling out NFL players.

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However, Paul later updated on X to say the fights were canceled. He then made it clear that it wasn’t his choice, and his “bosses” in WWE were not comfortable with him risking injury.

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Logan Paul quickly grasped the challenge he faced and had to withdraw after boasting loudly. On the other hand, Tom Brady had to meet the responses from many WWE superstars following his recent remarks about professional wrestling.

WWE stars slam Tom Brady for “cute” and “scripted” comments

Just as the NFL players were unhappy with Logan Paul’s statement, Tom Brady had to face the wrath of several WWE superstars who called out the former New England Patriots legend. Kicking off this list was multiple-time Women’s champion Charlotte Flair, who criticized Brady for not standing up for himself and needing five others to protect him.

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“A lot of words to say ‘if I had five guys to protect me, I might be ok’ 🫶🏻,” Charlotte Flair tweeted.

While Flair just trolled Brady, the new WWE sensation, Danhausen, hit back with a threat of his own for the seven-time champion.

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“It would only take one @WWE superstar to CURSE Tim Bordy,” Danhausen commented, sarcastically calling Brady with the incorrect spelling.

Similarly, WWE star Austin Theory also tagged Logan Paul to ask if he needed any help with the Tom Brady situation.

“@LoganPaul let me know when you want to drop this goof👁️,” Theory tweeted.

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However, unlike these threatening comments, WWE legends Nikki and Brie Bella’s joint account reposted the clip of Brady and wrote, “I bet I can sack you 😉.”

For now, Brady has not commented or replied to anyone. However, with tensions running high between the NFL and WWE worlds, the Fanatics Flag Football Classic is shaping up to be must-watch entertainment.

Brady and Logan Paul’s war of words has only added more intrigue to the upcoming event, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what happens when these two worlds collide on the field.