The Dallas Cowboys earned the title “America’s Team” after they won the Super Bowl in the 1977 season. It was NFL Films producer Bob Ryan who used the term to describe the team in a 1978 highlight video. Since then, the label has just stuck with the franchise, even though they haven’t won another championship for over three decades. Now, franchise legend Michael Irvin, who was part of the team during their three 1990s Super Bowl runs and helped keep the glory of “America’s Team” alive, believes that label might not be sticking much longer.

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All this happened after Dallas suffered a 46-40 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, surrendering 584 total yards in a game that intensified questions about their defensive direction. Asked by CNBC’s Alex Sherman whether changes were necessary, Irvin made his position clear.

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“Something is warranted. No, there’s no doubt. You see what’s happening on defense, and it’s almost, I don’t know that any other NFL team can be this bad on defense and have the kind of talent that you have on defense,” Irvin said on CNBC Sport. “It almost seems like it’s impossible to do what’s happening right now with the Dallas Cowboys. So yes, something has to happen on defense, and it has to happen now.”

But the conversation soon shifted from the Cowboys’ immediate problems to a much bigger question: how long can the franchise retain its status as “America’s Team” without winning another championship? With Dallas now past the three-decade mark without a Super Bowl title, Sherman asked whether the familiar label could eventually lose its meaning.

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Irvin believes the franchise has a limited window to prevent that from happening. His warning to owner Jerry Jones was built around the idea that an entire generation could grow up without experiencing a Cowboys championship.

“You can’t be America’s team if a whole generation goes by and never experiencing the glory of a championship story from the Dallas Cowboys. A generation is forty years. Considered forty years in the Bible. So you got about 10 more years that you got to make sure over these next few years you get a championship.”

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The Cowboys last won the Super Bowl following the 1995 season, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 in Super Bowl XXX. They have not returned to the NFC Championship Game since. Irvin’s calculation uses a 40-year generation as the benchmark, leaving Dallas approximately another decade to deliver a championship before an entire generation has passed since its last title.

For Irvin, the concern is personal. He was part of the Cowboys teams that won three Super Bowls during the 1990s, and believes the franchise’s success helped establish the identity it continues to carry. Losing that standing would mean losing something he helped build.

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“All of my work is at stake because if you lessen what the brand is and you take it away from being America’s team, people don’t look in on it now. Whoever gets to see all of my work and the

history and learn the history behind it? So all of us got to stand on each other’s shoulders.”

Right now, the Cowboys are clearly not having a good season. They sit at 5-6, which is slightly better than their 4-5-1 record through Week 11 last season. Still, with all the defensive changes owner Jerry Jones and Co. made during the offseason, fans expected a much bigger difference.

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However, they did see a glimmer of hope in their Week 11 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. In the first game after senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine took over defensive play-calling, the team rolled to a 51-30 win.

Yes, that victory came against a squad that entered with a 1-8 record, but the Cowboys still gave up just 346 total yards and 126 rushing yards. Fortunately, quarterback Dak Prescott wasn’t sacked even once, while Cam Ward went down five times.

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Ultimately, Irvin’s message is twofold. He believes Dallas has enough talent to compete and does not hold Jones solely responsible for the postseason failures. But he also believes the franchise cannot rely indefinitely on its history and national reputation.

The “America’s Team” label was built during an era when the Cowboys regularly competed for championships. For Irvin, another decade without a title could put that legacy at risk. Jones may still have time to change the narrative, but the former Cowboys star believes the clock is already ticking.