Jerry Jones has been asked about Brian Schottenheimer’s job all season, and the answer hasn’t changed much. After the Cowboys’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals, he declined to get into it. After Thanksgiving, the Dallas Cowboys owner said he wouldn’t fire the head coach before the next game. However, the legendary Dez Bryant is done waiting.

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“I love you, Jerry, but come on, man… You got rid of me on some bulls**t!” Bryant wrote on X, reposting Jerry’s recent comments.

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I love you Jerry But come on man… you got rid of me on some bullshit! https://t.co/Fm1v9asOz4— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 27, 2026

In other words, Bryant is urging Jones to do to Schottenheimer what he once did to him: move on.

Bryant joined the Cowboys in 2010. Despite a few breakout seasons, including 2012, when he racked up 1,382 receiving yards, he was released following the 2017 season. Jones issued an official statement saying the move was made “collectively with input from several voices within the organization.”

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Bryant immediately latched onto that phrasing, writing, “Key words in this statement.. Several input.. something I already knew.”

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In an interview with NFL Network, he also called the release “personal” and directly blamed “Garrett guys,” meaning coaches under Jason Garrett and players wearing the captain’s “C” patch, which in 2017 included Dak Prescott, Jason Witten and Sean Lee.

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Bryant’s latest push also comes as Jones has been talking about Schottenheimer’s future. Jones still says he won’t fire a coach in the middle of a season, but his tone has cooled. When asked what makes him believe Schottenheimer is still the right man for the job, the owner answered, “nothing we’ve seen out here tonight.”

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Jones repeated that a coaching change isn’t on his mind for now. Even so, after another season of disappointing results, it’s difficult to picture Schottenheimer coming back for a third year.

Schottenheimer is currently in his second year as an NFL head coach. His first year at the helm was defined by a stark contrast between an elite offense and a porous defense.

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Calling plays for a healthy Dak Prescott (4,552 passing yards, 30 touchdowns), Schottenheimer guided one of the league’s most productive attacks. Dallas ranked in the top five in both total offense and scoring, finishing second overall in yards per game (391.9).

However, the defensive unit produced the opposite numbers, surrendering a franchise-record 511 points (30.1 points per game). As a result, they ended the season with a 7-9-1 record.

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The 2026 season saw the same pattern. The offense has been one of the league’s most productive units this season, routinely topping 30 points, including a 51-30 rout of Tennessee in Week 11 and a 38-21 win at Philadelphia in Week 7. Prescott has played at a high level and surpassed Tony Romo for the franchise record in career passing touchdowns.

The defense, however, remains a liability despite an overhauled staff and veteran additions in the offseason. It repeatedly collapsed late in games.

On Thanksgiving against the Eagles, Dallas gave up 22 fourth-quarter points and blew a 21-point lead in a 39-38 loss. Through 12 games, the Cowboys are just 3-2 when leading by 14 or more points in the fourth quarter.

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So naturally, Schottenheimer drew heavy criticism, especially for the late-game decision in that loss. Leading by two with 55 seconds left at Philadelphia’s 39-yard line, he went for it on fourth-and-1 rather than punting.

Prescott was sacked, which gave the Eagles a short field and set up Jake Elliott’s game-winning 59-yard field goal. The Cowboys’ topsy-turvy season continues, with the team now at 5-7.

With Seattle next on the schedule, Schottenheimer’s seat only gets hotter. Whether Jones acts now or waits until the season ends, a loss would make the calls for a change, which Bryant is already making, even harder to ignore.