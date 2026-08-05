“You Have Been Fantastic”: Dolphins Legend Dan Marino Bids Goodbye as Miami President Steps Down After 13 Years

After 13 years of helping shape the Miami Dolphins into one of the “industry’s most dynamic and diversified sports and entertainment organizations,” Dolphins president and CEO Tom Garfinkel stepped down from his post. While the winds of change were blowing fast in South Florida, Miami’s legendary quarterback Dan Marino offered a heartfelt tribute to Garfinkel on his Instagram handle.

“Tom, Thanks for your friendship and having the opportunity to work with you in all of your leadership [roles] over the years,” Marino captioned his post alongside a picture of the two together. “You have been fantastic for the team, organization and the community. All the best my man!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Garfinkel had taken the helm of the Dolphins in September 2013. Just a year later, Marino came back to his franchise, taking up the role of Special Advisor. The two have since shared a close bond, helping shape the Miami Dolphins. When Garfinkel joined, he oversaw the team’s sale of naming rights and also helped modernize Hard Rock Stadium through a privately funded $550M renovation blueprint. In a quest for sustainability, he helped phase out single-use plastic ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

His contributions to the team go even deeper – he is responsible for increasing the team’s annual revenue by a whopping 400%, and even secured “more than $3 billion in future contractually obligated sponsorship income,” per the team’s release. As he now steps down as the president and CEO, his role in Miami isn’t entirely over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 19: Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino is on the sidelines during the preseason NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans on August 19, 2023 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 19 Preseason – Dolphins at Texans EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230819002

Per the team’s release on their official website, Garfinkel is still the Vice Chairman of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. He will also continue to be the Managing Partner of the Miami Grand Prix. Owner Stephen Ross has declared his son-in-law, Daniel Sillman, will take over the football ops, with head coach Jeff Hafley, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, and EVP Brandon Shore all reporting to the new leadership. In their release, Ross also offered a tribute to Garfinkel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tom has had one of the most impactful executive tenures in professional sports history,” Ross said. “When he joined our organization, we envisioned creating a world-class sports and entertainment company that would redefine what was possible for a franchise, a stadium, and a community. Together we turned that vision into reality. The greatest leaders don’t just build successful organizations; they build organizations positioned to thrive long after they move on.

“Tom assembled an extraordinary leadership team and created an incredible foundation for continued growth. While he is stepping away from the day-to-day responsibilities of CEO, I am grateful that he will continue to play an important role as Vice Chairman and a trusted advisor to Danny and me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In his statement, Stephen Ross also offered a big vote of confidence for Sillman. His footprint in the sporting world is just as impressive as Garfinkel’s, and Ross believes in Sillman’s “ability to lead the organization into this new era.”

Right now, the Miami Dolphins, alongside Dan Marino, are celebrating the 13-year legacy Tom Garfinkel leaves behind as President and CEO. His journey with the Dolphins is far from over, and many more achievements are surely in store as Miami looks to the future.