“You Lost the Other Half”: Terry Bradshaw Reveals How FOX Mocked Michael Strahan’s Divorce on His Very First Day at the Network

Michael Strahan had a long NFL career, playing only for the New York Giants for 15 seasons. But after ending his final year by winning Super Bowl XLII in February 2008, Strahan officially announced his retirement in June 2008. The same year, he joined FOX Sports NFL Sunday broadcast. And recently, his co-host, Terry Bradshaw, revealed the way they welcomed the Giants legend.

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“So we’re doing this show, and we had Jimmy Johnson on the show,” said Bradshaw on the Joe Rogan Experience #2511. “Jimmy’s great. Oh, Jimmy was awesome. So Jimmy’s telling this story. All right. And Jimmy tells, and it’s a funny story. And Jimmy starts laughing. We all start laughing [including] Strahan. We’re belly aching. That’s funny, Jimmy. Michael Strahan’s next. The director and we got it all worked out. It goes Jimmy [Johnson], Michael [Strahan], Terry [Bradshaw], Howie [Long]. So Michael Strahan. He adds to that story, and it’s even funnier.

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“Now it’s my turn. Now I’ve got to match it at least, right? Or do it one better. I’m adding to what Michael said to what Jimmy said. And we’re rolling… The first day Strahan was on the show, we gave him half a cake. He said, “Why am I getting half a cake?” Well, he just got divorced, so you lost the other half to her.”

The joke was about Michael Strahan’s divorce from Jean Muggli in 2006. Because of the terms of their prenuptial agreement, the court-ordered payouts significantly impacted Strahan’s finances, with Muggli taking away around $15.3 million.

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When the Giants legend joined the Fox NFL Sunday broadcast, the other panelists were veterans. Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long were part of the pregame show since its launch in 1994. Jimmy Johnson was also making his debut at the same time.

However, rather than an intentional dig, it was a playful joke made in line with one of the show’s segments. Joe Rogan, after hearing about the joke, added,

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“If you can’t joke around with people, that’s no fun. That’s not a good relationship. It’s part of fun in life. You should be able to take a joke. You should be able to give a joke. should be able to have fun with each other.”

As things stand, while Jimmy Johnson retired from broadcasting ahead of the 2025 season, Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, and Howie Long continue to anchor the Fox NFL Sunday desk.