“You Never Speak on Another Man’s Women”: NFL Legend Backs Steph Curry as He Defends Wife Amid Controversy

Emmanuel Acho and former NBA players Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young weighed in on Ayesha Curry’s kissing scene in Second Chance Holiday, on their respective podcasts. There were some controversial things said about Ayesha, and Stephen Curry fired back with a stern comment. Former NFLer Robert Griffin III believes Curry was absolutely correct.

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“You never speak on another man’s women,” Griffin wrote on X. “Period. End of story. Steph Curry is right.”

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Arenas spoke about the kissing scene in the movie featuring Ayesha, and called her a “blemish” in the family. He even doubled down on his stance later on, saying he would apologize if Stephen was affected by it all.

The basketball star did not hold back.

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“I’ve been hearing a lot of noise, and usually, the noise doesn’t bother me, doesn’t bother our issue,” Curry said in the social media video. “But this one in particular, when I’m trying to step on the accomplishments of my wife and leading podcasts, tapings and topics and giving opinions on somebody else’s wife… Nick, Gil, Emanuel, and anybody else who feels the need to wanna have to jump in and give an opinion on something you don’t really know about, something that kinda speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world, and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do. Even the ignorance behind how acting works.

“Obviously, I tried to laugh this one off, but something needs to be said,” the NBA star continued. “And anytime Ayesha Curry shows up in your headline, I’d kindly suggest you just give the happy hands, the congratulations, and just maybe the apology can be as loud as y’all leading y’all shows with this topic. So, appreciate the free pub.”

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Ayesha Curry herself had fired back on the matter, calling the hosts “annoying.”

It’s worth noting that Ayesha Curry indeed has a background in acting, regardless of what Acho, Arenas, and Young had to say. She appeared in Disney’s Hannah Montana, and later appeared in movies like Goat (2026), Joy To The World (2025), Irish Wish (2024), and Love For Sale (2008). Furthermore, she has her own cooking show, Ayesha’s Home Kitchen, that’s available on Prime Video.

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Thankfully, Arenas and Young walked back their comments soon after the Instagram video went viral.

“I’m sorry if he’s offended,” Arenas apologized. “I didn’t mean it like that. I was just saying he’s such a perfect dude.”

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“I’m sorry Steph,” Young added. “You my dog, I love you. If I say anything, I apologize like a man.”

Ayesha and Stephen Curry have been married for 15 years, and have four children. They have been through everything in those years, and each others’ pillars of support. Stephen told PEOPLE once that Ayesha had been a key source of support when he was “torn” between wanting to stay at college or head to the NBA draft.

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“That conversation and the emotions that I got to share really just established the fact that she was gonna be my biggest supporter no matter what I did,” he said. “And, you know, the idea that we’ve been through so many experiences throughout the years, I can go back to that foundation of support and being able to lean on each other through that conversation.”

Stephen and Ayesha Curry know that the backlash from some on the internet does not affect their relationship.

Backed by Robert Griffin III, Curry’s rare social media clapback accomplished its mission.