“You Put Yourself Last”: Mike Tomlin Reveals What Steelers Job Had Quietly Cost Him Personally

People say Mike Tomlin is “pretty pleasant to be around these days.” The man himself looks full of life and energy – a stark contrast to the strict coach who fielded reporters’ questions as if looking for an opening in a collapsing pocket. But this change wouldn’t have happened if he were still coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers, or any other team for that matter.

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When Tomlin appeared on the Dan Patrick Show, even Dan admitted he’s never seen him “this animated before.” And the reason is that Tomlin finally walked away from something he’s been involved in since he was eight years old.

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“My pulse rate’s a lot lower, you know?” Tomlin quipped amid light laughter. “Man, it’s crazy how quickly you can get used to chilling. I’ve enjoyed 2026, man. The free time, had an opportunity to really just focus on my wellness, getting into shape and things of that nature. Man, when you lead a football team and football organization, sometimes, man, you put yourself last. And so it’s been good to kind of focus on some things like that and really just have time to be present with my family and friends.

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“I went to a family reunion a couple of weeks ago. I hadn’t been to a family reunion since 1997. The family reunion is always the third week in July. Where have I been all of my adult life the third week in July? In a football camp. And so, my family was laughing that I was there. You know, it’s been a good summer.”

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Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 08: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on to the field during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 08 Browns at Steelers Icon2301081153 “Image Credits: Imago”

Everybody knows how Tomlin went 19 years without a losing season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But his journey started as a kid – with the dream of becoming a football player. Tomlin’s father played football for the Hampton Institute, moved to the NFL, and even had a stint in the CFL. It was perhaps those genes that helped Tomlin excel as a wide receiver – earning a second-team All-Yankee Conference selection back in 1994.

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When Tomlin graduated from William & Mary, he earned his first assistant job the very next year as a wide receivers coach for Virginia Military Institute. The carousel had never stopped since then. A graduate assistant at Memphis (‘96), a wide receivers coach for Arkansas State (‘97), and then the role of defensive backs coach (‘98), his collegiate coaching career went on for two more years as the DB coach in Cincinnati. By 2001, ‘Coach’ Tomlin had enough on his resume to aim higher.

Under Tony Dungy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tomlin became the DB coach in 2001 – a role he’d hold until the 2005 season. The Tampa 2 defense he learned under Dungy during this time would go on to shape his coaching philosophy for years to come. In just a year with the Minnesota Vikings (2006), Tomlin helped them create the eighth-best defense in the league as their defensive coordinator. And then a 12-year coaching career brought him to Steel City.

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Replacing Bill Cowher, Tomlin became the 16th head coach for the Steelers – something that might not have happened if he’d taken the Miami Dolphins job that was also on the table for him. Since that 2007 season, it has been an endless grind of managing rosters, creating game plans, and fielding media scrutiny.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Steelers vs Bengals JAN 04 January 04, 2025: Head Coach Mike Tomlin during the Steelers vs Bengals in Pittsburgh, PA. Jason Pohuski/CSM/Sipa USACredit Image: Jason Pohuski/Cal Media/Sipa USA Pittsburgh Pa USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

“It’s probably not an overnight decision,” Tomlin said in an NBC interview with Maria Taylor in April. “But it’s probably not something that I could articulate or share with people. There’s a loneliness with leadership. I just thought it was a good time for me, personally. And by that, I mean just where I am in life. And I thought it was a good time for the organization, to be quite honest with you. We didn’t have a lot of success in the playoffs in recent years.”

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So, Mike Tomlin hung up his headset at last. But his trademark Tomlinisms soon found another outlet when NBC officially announced that the former Steelers HC would become the new analyst for Football Night in America – a role he has since embraced in style.

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Now, Mike Tomlin has all the time in the world to spend with his family. In the last three decades, he’s never had an August to unwind. But things have changed in the eight months since he announced his retirement.

“I am having the time of my life, to be quite honest with you. I’d never had an August since I was like eight years old. I’ve always been on a football team and in a camp-like setting of some description,” Tomlin told Dan Patrick. “And so, man, August was great. I can’t wait to see what September is like.”