“You’re Not Staying”: Deion Sanders Enforces Strict House Rule That Even Shedeur & Shilo Can’t Break

When Deion Sanders’ son, Shilo, showed up late to a Colorado team meeting back in his college football days, Coach Prime didn’t take it lightly. His father benched him from the game that the meeting was for. Shedeur and Shilo were never given any special treatment because they were Deion’s son; they were always treated as regular players on the field. And that’s the same discipline that Deion also carries in his home.

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“I have a three-day rule in my house,” Deion said in an episode of We Got Time Today. “If Jesus got up on the third day, you’re going to. I’m not letting nobody, family included – you’re not staying at my house over three days.”

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If you’re close to Deion Sanders, you are welcome to stay at his place. But only for three days, and then you’re out. Friends, family, and even his sons don’t get any leniency from the legendary Coach Prime.

Deion even laid out the blueprint for visiting and staying with him. “First day, we cool, we kick it,” he added. “The second day, I’m going to take you somewhere, what you want to do. Third day, I’m looking at you like, ‘All right now dawg, come on now.’”

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These house rules apply to all five of Deion’s children, including Shilo Sanders and Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

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Back in February, on another episode of We Got Time Today, Deion told comedian/actress Jess Hilarious that he never sent his kids to their room as punishment. Modern rooms are too comfortable for that.

“What am I gonna say, ‘Go to your room,’ to that 45-or-50 inch screen on the wall, your bed vibrating and moving. You got everything in your room. Housekeeping’s there. I’m going to say that? ‘Go to your room?’ No. That didn’t work in my house either,” Deion said.

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Jess then asked him how he disciplines his kids.

“The way the Bible told me to,” he replied. “Because you church folks [are] going to come at you, so I got to make sure I get about the way the Bible said, ‘The rod of discipline.’”

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And that’s also the same ironclad discipline Coach Prime has built with the Colorado Buffs as their head coach. Last year, he had addressed his locker room directly and laid out the rules they must follow to play under him.

“No slides. I’m going to send people to campus tomorrow. If I see you with slides on campus, it’s going to be a problem. If I see you with a hoodie on in class with some headphones on in class, it’s going to be a problem,” Deion said, per On3. “If I see you sitting in the back of the classroom, it’s going to be a problem. Do we understand that? And if you’re online and you have online classes, and you don’t have a shirt on or you’re walking around during that online session, there’s going to be a problem.”

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The rules may be old according to many, but that’s how Deion maintains the discipline in the locker room. And this year, Deion Sanders has tightened his ship even further.

Coach Prime’s 2026 standards ahead of a new season

After a 3-9 season, Colorado needed a strong recalibration. And that is exactly what Deion Sanders provided when he laid out the new guidelines for his team back in January. One of the biggest changes was the penalties the team would incur if it didn’t follow Coach Prime’s guidelines.

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Missing practices costs $2,500, skipping a meeting or film session costs $2,000. Social media misconduct draws a fine of anywhere between $2,500 – $5,000, and violating team rules can draw a fine between $1,000 to $2,500. These are the four biggest fines Coach Prime has laid out, along with at least six others.

Cell phones, food, and drinks are still banned from team meeting rooms. Players still can’t wear other teams’ apparel in their building. And Coach Prime has also demanded better behavior around campus.

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“Profanity needs to stop. I’ve heard it myself, especially in the dining area. It needs to stop,” Coach Prime said. “We’re not the only ones in the cafeteria. You need to be respectful. And make sure we respect our women. If you get out of pocket and start calling our women by their first name, that’s a problem with me.”

Three days at Deion Sanders’ house is the most you can test his hospitality. His team follows the same logic: follow the standard, or don’t play. He is trying to win using the same playbook at home and on the field.