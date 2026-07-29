“You Think I’m Drunk?”: Bodycam Footage Captures Tony Romo Arguing With Police Before OWI Arrest

A new bodycam video that recently came out has put another perspective on Tony Romo’s arrest on July 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In this video, Romo is allegedly seen questioning the on-duty police officer about his field sobriety tests, even going as far as asking her if she thinks he is intoxicated.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The body camera footage, obtained by the California Post, shows the CBS analyst got into it with the female officer who pulled him over, mostly over whether he was allowed to call his lawyer before doing anything else. The stop happened just after 6 p.m. on July 23, on a Milwaukee interstate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Romo seemed genuinely caught off guard that he was being pulled over at all. He told the officer he was coming from the 125th Wisconsin Amateur Championship and heading to see his grandparents, and when she asked how much he’d had to drink, his answer was simple: zero. Things get tense once she asked him to step out for field sobriety testing.

That’s when Romo said that he wanted to call his attorney first, while the officer insisted on stepping out of the car. Tony Romo, however, held his ground, insisted on making that call, and started filming the whole interaction on his phone. Eventually, after he stepped out, he asked the officer, “Because I’m coming from a golf course, you think I’m drunk?” in a video posted on X via TMZ.

ADVERTISEMENT

From there, police took him in for testing. The arresting officer said she’d noticed his eyes were red and glassy and could smell alcohol on him. She also mentioned finding unopened alcohol shooters in his bag, according to the New York Post.

Meanwhile, the actual sobriety tests didn’t go well. He was asked to track a pen with his eyes, walk a straight line, and balance on one leg, and by most accounts, he struggled with all three. Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed as much in their arrest report, noting he was pulled over heading south on I-43 that Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it came time for the breath test, Romo said no.

“Oh, no,” he said. “We’re not doing that. I’ve heard from all the lawyers don’t ever do that. So, we’re not going to do that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He ended up cited for first-offense OWI around 9:45 p.m, along with refusing the chemical test, and was released the same night. He’s due in court on September 21.

CBS will not cut ties with Tony Romo following OWI arrest

CBS hasn’t said anything publicly either, but a new Daily Mail report gives a clearer sense of what’s happening internally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“CBS bosses will not fire Tony Romo from his $18 million-a-year NFL analyst role following his arrest last week, but the Daily Mail understands that the ex-Dallas Cowboys star may take a brief step back,” the outlet reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A source has since told the Daily Mail that Romo knows he made a ‘terrible decision’ and has ‘disappointed’ his colleagues and family. But CBS will not be firing Romo from its biggest NFL games before the new season, despite already facing calls to axe him over his bizarre performances in the booth last year.”

The Athletic even approached CBS but did not receive a response, though it looks like the situation will take the same course regardless. One of the main reasons is financial stability.

In 2020, Romo signed a $180 million contract for 10 years, making him the highest-paid analyst in sports broadcasting history. But losing him right before the start of the season would not only be a blow to the company’s budget, but also mean losing its main NFL analyst.

ADVERTISEMENT

Romo has worked as CBS’s lead NFL analyst since 2017, following a 13-year playing career with the Dallas Cowboys that included four Pro Bowl selections.