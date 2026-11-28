Twenty-four to twenty-one. Three points. That’s the margin that separated the New England Patriots from the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX, and it’s the number Terrell Owens keeps coming back to. Playing on a surgically repaired ankle after doctors told him he’d miss the game, Owens still caught nine passes for 122 yards. His argument now? Imagine what a fully healthy version of him would have done.

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During a recent conversation on The Gronk & Jules Show, Owens shared his feelings about the Super Bowl XXXIX loss with former Patriots WR Julian Edelman while also discussing how strong and dominant New England were as a team.

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“You guys [Patriots] have been the nemesis for a lot of guys and I was one of those. But I was this close,” Owens said. “Unfortunately, I wish I [had] been 100% 100% healthy. I do say this wholeheartedly. If I would have been 100% healthy, you would be one ring short. They [Patriots] probably be one ring short.”

The game in the discussion took place on February 6, 2o05. Meanwhile, Terrell Owens directly played in Super Bowl XXXIX after around a 7-week absence (49 days) following his ankle injury, for which he underwent surgery on December 22, 2004.

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As for the injury, on December 19, 2004, Dallas Cowboys safety Roy Williams dragged Owens down with a horse-collar tackle, fracturing his right fibula and tearing ankle ligaments, a tackle that the NFL banned in the following offseason.

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However, Julian Edelman, who was not yet part of the New England Patriots, believed Terrell Owens could have had a significant role for the Philadelphia Eagles in that Super Bowl game.

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“I mean, if I were, it’s hard not to think that you wouldn’t. You balled out with a broken leg, bro,” Edelman said. “That was probably the most impressive performance for any human being to be six weeks off of a broken tib fib, all their ligaments done… You definitely probably would have won a Super Bowl.”

Despite playing against medical advice, Terrell Owens delivered one of the gutsiest performances in Super Bowl history, catching 9 passes for 122 yards to lead all Philadelphia Eagles receivers. However, in the end, the Eagles fell to the Patriots, losing 21-24.

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After all, New England stood as one of the most dominant teams at that time.

Under head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, the Patriots started their postseason run 9–0 from 2001 through Super Bowl XXXIX, which stands as the best playoff start by any coach and quarterback duo in league history.

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Winning Super Bowl XXXIX against Terrell Owens and Philadelphia gave New England three championships in four seasons (2001, 2003, and 2004), making them only the second franchise in NFL history to accomplish that feat, after the 1990s Dallas Cowboys.

Additionally, between October 2003 and October 2004, the Patriots won 21 consecutive games (including playoffs), setting an all-time NFL record for the longest winning streak.

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That said, when it comes to the Lombardi, the Patriots have won six in total, out of which Julian Edelman has contributed to claiming three (Super Bowl XLIX, Super Bowl LI, and Super Bowl LIII) for the team.

As for Terrell Owens, Super Bowl XXXIX was his only appearance and attempt to win the Lombardi during his entire 15-year NFL career, something which he seemingly regrets missing out.