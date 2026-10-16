“Your Intent Doesn’t Matter”: Ryan Clark Sends Blunt Message to Stephen A. Smith Over Lane Johnson Statement

When Calvin Johnson retired in 2016 at just 30, after nine seasons with the Detroit Lions, many fans wondered how a receiver that dominant could walk away. Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson’s retirement brought back those familiar feelings. But considering the timing of Johnson’s retirement, he faced some criticism from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

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However, former ESPN analyst Ryan Clark defended him and noted that even though Smith apologized for the way he talked about Johnson’s decision, the real-world impact of someone’s words matters more than the initial intent.

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“I’m so proud of Lane, and I think what he showed us is encouraging us to be courageous,” Clark said on The Pivot Podcast. “Lane Johnson’s football career has been about intent and impact. And I think more people should understand that. I’m glad Stephen A got an opportunity to apologize, and initially he was speaking about his intent, but your intent doesn’t matter. It’s about your impact. It’s about what people see in you, how you’ve changed people’s lives.

“And for Lane Johnson to step out the way that he did years ago to protect his mental health, right, to protect himself emotionally, showed that it doesn’t matter if you’re the biggest, baddest man physically in the world, which Lane Johnson was…And now, stepping away, it says that he’s walking what he talked. If my intention was to take care of myself and the best thing to do to take care of myself is to step away from the game, it’s also the best thing for football. It’s also the best thing for his team.”

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Lane Johnson’s retirement decision had many questioning the timing. After all, it was in the middle of the 2026 season on October 6, while the Eagles were standing on a 2-2 record after suffering consecutive losses.

A day after the retirement announcement, Stephen A. Smith chimed in to share his thoughts on Johnson’s decision. While speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Smith questioned the timing and motives behind Johnson’s retirement.

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“You lost A.J. Brown, Devontae Smith, now he gets injured,” Smith said. “Nine starters, you finished the game without, and now the brother sat up there, one of the all-time greats at the offensive line, and what did he do? He went like this, ‘I’m going to call it quits.’ Now he calls it quits. What did he say? His mental health.”

As such, rather than respecting Johnson’s statement about prioritizing his mental health and family, Smith repeatedly and sarcastically echoed the phrase “my mental health” on air.

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However, Johnson, who spent 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, was quite clear about the reason to prioritize his mental health, his emotional well-being, and his family over extending his football career.

“I deeply wanted to gut it out for one more year; to take the field with my brothers for one last season,” Johnson wrote in a statement. “But after a lot of reflection, I’ve realized that my personal and family priorities have changed. Right now it is critical that I focus on my mental health. I owe it to my teammates, coaches, the organization and the fans to have my head and heart 100 percent in the game. And right now my heart is telling me that it’s time to say goodbye to football.”

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Amid the chaos and backlash, former NFL safety Ryan Clark spoke out with encouraging words for Lane Johnson for making a decision for himself and his family.