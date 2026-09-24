“You’re Not Running a Marathon”: Jason Kelce Lashes Out Against Phillies’ Planned Celebration Over MLB Playoff Spot

In modern Major League Baseball, post-game playoff celebrations are meticulously scheduled corporate events. It requires stadium staff to spend the late innings taping up custom vinyl curtains and plastic tarps to protect million-dollar locker rooms from flying alcohol. But as the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-1 in their recent outing against the Milwaukee Brewers, it looks like that celebration remains on hold.

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The Phillies’ magic number to make the playoffs stands at two right now. So, they either win two or the Arizona Diamondbacks lose two. And former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who broke his elbow playing baseball at the age of 12, is glad to see the Phillies so close to securing their spot. However, he isn’t buying into the corporate, pre-planned nature of modern MLB celebrations.

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“The thing I don’t like about it is the pre-plannedness of it. I have no issue if they win the game, and it’s like, ‘hey, you want to stick around, watch the game, and see what happens?’ And then all of a sudden they win. And then you’re like, ‘hell yeah.’ Like, it’s hard to make the playoffs,” said Jason Kelce on Sportsradio 94WIP. “It feels a little bit like they’re almost planning the party before they have earned the party.”

“Let the party happen. You’re damn right you should party if you make the playoffs. And especially if you’ve got a night game the next game, have a couple of beers. You’re playing baseball; you’re not running a marathon.”

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Jason Kelce has no problem with the team celebrating if they win the game and secure their spot. However, his issue was with the idea of having everything planned before the actual moment even arrives.

The Phillies entered Thursday with a magic number of two to secure their fifth consecutive postseason berth. Their 4-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday held them from clinching, while victories by the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks kept the National League Wild Card race alive.

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With only four regular-season games remaining, the celebration was clearly within reach, but it was yet to be earned on the field. That distinction is important because Kelce isn’t telling the Phillies to keep the champagne on ice once the job is done; in fact, he enthusiastically gave the team his blessing to enjoy the moment.

“You put all this work in. You should have fun and enjoy the fruits of all of the work and labor you put in…After you win, then hey, let’s watch this game tonight. Let’s see if we’re in the playoffs. Let that happen. That’s going to happen. It should happen,” Kelce added.

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Kelce has been a longtime fan and supporter of the Phillies. His theatrics during the 2022 season, when he chugged a beer and hugged the Phillie Phanatic during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Padres, remain a memorable moment that fans still reminisce about.

“He really connects with the city,” Phillies video production director Sean Rainey said back then. “It is pretty cool to see how excited the fans get.”

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And the Super Bowl champion has plenty of credibility when it comes to Philadelphia’s sports culture. After spending 13 seasons with the Eagles and becoming one of the city’s most recognizable sports figures, he understands how quickly a major victory can become a celebration across Philadelphia.