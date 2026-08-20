August 21st’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

Friday, August 21, could turn into a remote-control battle for sports fans. NFL preseason Week 3 kicks off with three games, but football will have to fight for attention with a packed MLB slate and WNBA action. With several leagues competing for the same audience, the bigger question may not be what to watch, but what gets ignored. Before diving into the full broadcast schedule, here’s what the NFL has lined up.
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The Steelers still do not have a clear answer behind Aaron Rodgers, and Friday’s game against the Jets could expose just how unsettled that backup job really is. Mason Rudolph may have the experience, but Drew Allar and Will Howard are pushing for a chance to change the pecking order. For Allar and Howard, this is not just another preseason appearance. It is a chance to prove Pittsburgh should trust them if Rodgers goes down.
The Steelers-Jets game is not the only matchup with something to prove. Denver and Green Bay, two familiar opponents, will meet again with the Broncos holding a 9-7-1 edge in the all-time series. The Packers have not beaten Denver since 2019, so Friday gives Green Bay a chance to end that drought while both teams test where they really stand before the regular season.
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And of course, the NFL isn’t the only part of Friday’s schedule. As mentioned earlier, MLB and the WNBA will also be in action, with plenty of games competing for fans’ attention. Here’s a look at the broadcast schedule.
NFL
NFL fans have three preseason games to look forward to. The action gets underway at 7:00 PM ET, when the New York Jets visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the game airing on NFL Network. At 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Panthers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, also on NFL Network.
Well, some listings suggest the game may air only on local channels, so fans should check their local listings. The night then closes at 9:00 PM ET with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Denver Broncos on NFL Network.
WNBA
WNBA fans have three games to tune into on Friday. The evening gets started at 7:30 PM ET, when the Minnesota Lynx visit the Washington Mystics, while the Golden State Valkyries take on the Chicago Sky at the same time. Both games will be available on ION.
The action continues at 10:00 PM ET, when the Portland Fire face the Toronto Tempo in Vancouver. The game will air on ION in the U.S. and TSN/TSN+ in Canada.
MLB
Friday’s MLB slate is packed from afternoon to late night. Here’s every matchup and where to watch it.
- 4:10 PM ET: Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers
TV: BravesVision, Brewers.TV
- 6:40 PM ET: St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies
TV: Cardinals.TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 7:05 PM ET: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
TV: Sportsnet, TVA Sports, YES
- 7:10 PM ET: Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins
TV: Marlins.TV: Nationals.TV
- 7:10 PM ET: San Francisco Giants at Boston Red Sox
TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, NESN
- 7:15 PM ET: Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles
Streaming: Apple TV
- 7:40 PM ET: New York Mets at Chicago White Sox
TV: Chicago Sports Network, WPIX
- 8:10 PM ET: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
TV: Detroit Sports Network, KCTV5, Royals.TV
- 8:10 PM ET: Athletics at Houston Astros
TV: NBC Sports California, Space City Home Network
- 8:15 PM ET: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers
Streaming: Apple TV
- 8:40 PM ET: Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies
TV: Guardians.TV, Rockies.TV
- 9:40 PM ET: Minnesota Twins at San Diego Padres
TV: Padres.TV, Twins.TV
- 9:40 PM ET: Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks
TV: DBACKS.TV, Reds.TV
- 10:10 PM ET: Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners
TV: KING 5, Mariners.TV, Marquee Sports Network
- 10:10 PM ET: Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers
TV: SportsNet LA, SportsNet Pittsburgh
After five days, Friday will mark the NFL’s return to the screens. But there’s a catch: MLB will have 15 games on the schedule that same day, with most of the action coming in the evening. And with three WNBA games also on tap, sports fans will once again have some tough choices to make. It could be another night of jumping between screens, trying not to miss the biggest moments.