August 21st’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

Friday, August 21, could turn into a remote-control battle for sports fans. NFL preseason Week 3 kicks off with three games, but football will have to fight for attention with a packed MLB slate and WNBA action. With several leagues competing for the same audience, the bigger question may not be what to watch, but what gets ignored. Before diving into the full broadcast schedule, here’s what the NFL has lined up.

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The Steelers still do not have a clear answer behind Aaron Rodgers, and Friday’s game against the Jets could expose just how unsettled that backup job really is. Mason Rudolph may have the experience, but Drew Allar and Will Howard are pushing for a chance to change the pecking order. For Allar and Howard, this is not just another preseason appearance. It is a chance to prove Pittsburgh should trust them if Rodgers goes down.

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The Steelers-Jets game is not the only matchup with something to prove. Denver and Green Bay, two familiar opponents, will meet again with the Broncos holding a 9-7-1 edge in the all-time series. The Packers have not beaten Denver since 2019, so Friday gives Green Bay a chance to end that drought while both teams test where they really stand before the regular season.

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And of course, the NFL isn’t the only part of Friday’s schedule. As mentioned earlier, MLB and the WNBA will also be in action, with plenty of games competing for fans’ attention. Here’s a look at the broadcast schedule.

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NFL

NFL fans have three preseason games to look forward to. The action gets underway at 7:00 PM ET, when the New York Jets visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the game airing on NFL Network. At 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Panthers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, also on NFL Network.

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Well, some listings suggest the game may air only on local channels, so fans should check their local listings. The night then closes at 9:00 PM ET with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Denver Broncos on NFL Network.

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WNBA

WNBA fans have three games to tune into on Friday. The evening gets started at 7:30 PM ET, when the Minnesota Lynx visit the Washington Mystics, while the Golden State Valkyries take on the Chicago Sky at the same time. Both games will be available on ION.

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The action continues at 10:00 PM ET, when the Portland Fire face the Toronto Tempo in Vancouver. The game will air on ION in the U.S. and TSN/TSN+ in Canada.

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MLB

Friday’s MLB slate is packed from afternoon to late night. Here’s every matchup and where to watch it.

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4:10 PM ET: Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers

TV: BravesVision, Brewers.TV

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers BravesVision, Brewers.TV 6:40 PM ET: St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

TV: Cardinals.TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies Cardinals.TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia 7:05 PM ET: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

TV: Sportsnet, TVA Sports, YES

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Sportsnet, TVA Sports, YES 7:10 PM ET: Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins

TV: Marlins.TV: Nationals.TV

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins Marlins.TV: Nationals.TV 7:10 PM ET: San Francisco Giants at Boston Red Sox

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, NESN

San Francisco Giants at Boston Red Sox NBC Sports Bay Area, NESN 7:15 PM ET: Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles

Streaming: Apple TV

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Apple TV 7:40 PM ET: New York Mets at Chicago White Sox

TV: Chicago Sports Network, WPIX

New York Mets at Chicago White Sox Chicago Sports Network, WPIX 8:10 PM ET: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals

TV: Detroit Sports Network, KCTV5, Royals.TV

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Detroit Sports Network, KCTV5, Royals.TV 8:10 PM ET: Athletics at Houston Astros

TV: NBC Sports California, Space City Home Network

Athletics at Houston Astros NBC Sports California, Space City Home Network 8:15 PM ET: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers

Streaming: Apple TV

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Apple TV 8:40 PM ET: Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies

TV: Guardians.TV, Rockies.TV

Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies Guardians.TV, Rockies.TV 9:40 PM ET: Minnesota Twins at San Diego Padres

TV: Padres.TV, Twins.TV

Minnesota Twins at San Diego Padres Padres.TV, Twins.TV 9:40 PM ET: Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV: DBACKS.TV, Reds.TV

Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks DBACKS.TV, Reds.TV 10:10 PM ET: Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners

TV: KING 5, Mariners.TV, Marquee Sports Network

Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners KING 5, Mariners.TV, Marquee Sports Network 10:10 PM ET: Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV: SportsNet LA, SportsNet Pittsburgh

Imago March 30, 2026, Atlanta, Ga, USA: Atlanta Braves Pitcher Bryce Elder 55 pitches against the Athletics at Truist Park in ATLANTA, GA. The Braves defeat the visiting Athletics 4:0. Atlanta USA – ZUMAa161 20260330_aaa_a161_014 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

After five days, Friday will mark the NFL’s return to the screens. But there’s a catch: MLB will have 15 games on the schedule that same day, with most of the action coming in the evening. And with three WNBA games also on tap, sports fans will once again have some tough choices to make. It could be another night of jumping between screens, trying not to miss the biggest moments.