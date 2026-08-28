August 29th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

After a sports-packed Friday, Saturday is ready to keep the momentum going. Aug. 29 brings the start of Week 0 in college football, the final day of the NFL preseason, a loaded MLB slate, a few WNBA games, the Tour Championship, and NASCAR’s regular-season finale at Daytona. For football fans, there is an especially big storyline: North Carolina and TCU will open the college football season in Dublin at Aviva Stadium. The contest also carries plenty of history, making it one of the biggest attractions on a day already packed with sports.

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The Tar Heels are entering their 136th season of football, marking their 139th year as a program, while Saturday will also mark their first international trip. TCU, meanwhile, enters the contest with a recent edge after beating North Carolina in last year’s season opener in Chapel Hill by the largest margin in the history of the series. Add the final NFL preseason games to the mix, and football fans have plenty of reasons to keep their TVs on. Here’s a look at everything happening across the sports world on Saturday, along with the broadcast details.

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College Football

Week 0 features eight games, with the action beginning at 12:00 PM ET as North Carolina takes on TCU in the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin. The game will air on ESPN.

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The schedule continues at 3:00 PM ET, when San Jose State visits USC, with coverage available on NBC and Peacock. At 3:30 PM ET, NC State will visit Virginia on ESPN.

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Later, Jacksonville State will take on North Dakota State at 5:30 PM ET, with the game airing on CBSSN.

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The 7:00 PM ET window features two games. Hawai’i will visit Stanford on ACC Network, while New Mexico State will take on Florida State on The CW.

The day’s final game starts at 10:00 PM ET, with Memphis visiting UNLV on FOX.

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NFL

Aug. 29 marks the final day of the NFL preseason, with the Week 3 finale featuring two nationally televised games on NFL Network.

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The first game begins at 1:00 PM ET, when the Detroit Lions visit the Indianapolis Colts.

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Later, at 6:00 PM ET, the Chicago Bears will take on the Tennessee Titans, with the contest also airing on NFL Network.

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MLB

The MLB schedule features a packed slate, with several games spread across the afternoon before two nationally televised contests take center stage in the evening.

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The action begins at 1:05 PM ET, when the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees on MLB Network, with YES and NESN providing regional coverage.

At 1:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the Detroit Tigers, with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and SportsNet LA. The Chicago White Sox then take on the Minnesota Twins at 2:10 PM ET, followed by the Pittsburgh Pirates visiting the St. Louis Cardinals at 2:15 PM ET. Both contests will be available through their respective regional networks.

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Next, the Cincinnati Reds will face the Chicago Cubs at 2:20 PM ET on regional coverage. At 3:07 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners visit the Toronto Blue Jays, with the game airing on Sportsnet in Canada and Root Sports Seattle.

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Two games are scheduled for 4:05 PM ET. The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the San Francisco Giants in the opening game of a doubleheader, while the Miami Marlins take on the Washington Nationals. Both will be available through regional coverage.

The 4:10 PM ET window features four more games. The Kansas City Royals will visit the Cleveland Guardians, the Houston Astros will face the New York Mets, the San Diego Padres will take on the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Colorado Rockies will visit the Atlanta Braves. Each contest will be carried by its respective regional network.

The evening slate features two national broadcasts. The Texas Rangers will visit the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:00 PM ET, with the game airing on FOX.

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Fifteen minutes later, at 7:15 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will meet again in the second game of their doubleheader. The contest will also air nationally on FOX, with regional coverage split between YES and NESN.

Finally, the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants will close out the MLB schedule with the second game of their doubleheader at 10:05 PM ET. NBC Sports Bay Area and Arizona’s regional coverage will carry the game.

WNBA

The WNBA slate for Saturday, Aug. 29, features two games. The first tips off at 1:00 PM ET, when the Chicago Sky host the New York Liberty.

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Later, at 10:00 PM ET, the Toronto Tempo will visit the Phoenix Mercury.

Golf

Golf fans can follow the third round of the Tour Championship, with coverage beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Golf Channel and running through 3:00 PM ET.

CBS will then take over from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET, providing live coverage of the rest of the round.

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NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, will begin with pre-race coverage on NBC from around 7:00 to 7:47 PM ET.

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The green flag is scheduled to drop at 7:47 PM ET, with the race airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

So, Saturday has something for almost every sports fan. College football gets its first taste of action, the NFL wraps up its preseason, MLB delivers a full day of baseball, the WNBA adds two games, the Tour Championship continues at East Lake, and NASCAR heads to Daytona for its regular-season finale. With so much happening across different sports, the biggest challenge may not be finding something to watch, but deciding where to start. So, mark your schedule and settle in for a packed Saturday.