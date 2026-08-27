August 27th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

After a long wait, August 28 is shaping up to be a day when almost every sports fan will have a chance to watch live games from their favorite leagues. However, tennis and MLS fans will have to wait a little longer, as there are no major live games scheduled in either sport that day. The same goes for track and field fans. For motorsports fans, though, it will be a busy Daytona weekend, while NFL fans can look forward to 10 games during Week 3 of the preseason. So, want a glimpse of what’s on the schedule?

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Much of the attention was expected to be on Patrick Mahomes and his potential appearance in the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday. The two-time MVP has yet to play in a preseason game since suffering a ligament tear in his knee last December. Naturally, that made the Seahawks matchup an intriguing one, especially with Kansas City’s preseason finale approaching.

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However, fans will have to wait a little longer. Mahomes is not expected to take the field Friday, which may come as a disappointment to many. Still, there are plenty of other matchups on the schedule that could make up for his absence. Let’s take a look at all the games and broadcast details for the day.

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NFL

The NFL preseason Week 3 schedule features a packed slate, with the Washington Commanders visiting the Baltimore Ravens at 6:00 PM ET on NFL Network.

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The action picks up at 7:00 PM ET, as the Houston Texans face the Carolina Panthers while the Atlanta Falcons visit the Miami Dolphins. Both games will air on NFL Network.

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The 7:30 PM ET window features two matchups, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Giants facing the New York Jets. Both games will be available on NFL Network.

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – AUGUST 14: Jalon Daniels 10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the field prior to the game against the New York Jets on August 14, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 14 Buccaneers at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26081430533

Four games are scheduled for 8:00 PM ET. The New Orleans Saints will visit the Dallas Cowboys, the Arizona Cardinals will face the Green Bay Packers, and the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, with all three matchups airing on NFL Network. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Philadelphia Eagles, with coverage on CBS.

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The final game of the night begins at 9:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Vikings visit the Denver Broncos on NFL Network.

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MLB

The MLB slate on Aug. 28 features 15 games, with the action starting in the afternoon before a busy evening schedule takes over.

The day begins at 2:20 PM ET, when the Cincinnati Reds visit the Chicago Cubs. Fans can follow the matchup through regional sports networks or MLB.TV.

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The evening slate gets going at 6:40 PM ET, with the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Detroit Tigers. Five minutes later, at 6:45 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will face the Washington Nationals. Both games will be available through regional sports networks or MLB.TV.

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The 7:10 PM ET window features three matchups, as the Houston Astros visit the New York Mets, the Kansas City Royals take on the Cleveland Guardians, and the San Diego Padres face the Tampa Bay Rays. All three games will be available through regional sports networks or MLB.TV.

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The schedule gets even more interesting at 7:15 PM ET, with the Colorado Rockies visiting the Atlanta Braves and the Seattle Mariners taking on the Toronto Blue Jays. The Mariners-Blue Jays matchup will stream on Apple TV+ as part of Friday Night Baseball, while the Rockies-Braves game will be carried by regional sports networks or MLB.TV.

Also at 7:15 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox will visit the New York Yankees in another Friday Night Baseball matchup streaming on Apple TV+.

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The action continues at 7:40 PM ET, when the Texas Rangers face the Milwaukee Brewers. Fans can watch the game through regional sports networks or MLB.TV.

Two more matchups follow, with the Chicago White Sox visiting the Minnesota Twins at 8:10 PM ET and the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the St. Louis Cardinals at 8:15 PM ET. Both games will be available through regional sports networks or MLB.TV.

Later, the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Los Angeles Angels at 9:38 PM ET, with the matchup streaming nationally on Peacock.

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Athletics at 9:40 PM ET, with coverage available through regional sports networks or MLB.TV. Finally, the Arizona Diamondbacks will visit the San Francisco Giants at 10:15 PM ET. The game will also be available through regional sports networks or MLB.TV.

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WNBA

The WNBA slate features four matchups, with the action starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Indiana Fever will visit the Connecticut Sun, while the Atlanta Dream take on the Chicago Sky. Both games will stream live on WNBA League Pass.

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The schedule continues at 10:00 PM ET, as the Las Vegas Aces face the Toronto Tempo and the Los Angeles Sparks visit the Washington Mystics. Both matchups will also be available on WNBA League Pass.

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Golf

Golf fans can follow the second round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, with coverage beginning at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN and continuing through 1:00 PM ET. Golf Channel will then take over from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM ET, providing live coverage of the remainder of the round.

Daytona

NASCAR action starts at 3:00 PM ET with O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying on ESPN Unlimited, followed by Cup Series qualifying at 5:00 PM ET on truTV. Later, NASCAR Countdown Live will air on The CW at 7:00 PM ET, setting the stage for the Wawa 250, which will go green at 7:30 PM ET and air live on The CW.

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As mentioned earlier, Friday night has plenty in store for sports fans. Now that you have the full schedule, you can plan your night accordingly and make sure you don’t miss the action.