August 27th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

The San Francisco 49ers have been surrounded by headlines throughout the offseason and into training camp. Now, as the team prepares for its final preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, another major story has emerged: 49ers owner Jed York was arrested in Ohio. Still, the team appears focused on the task at hand. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that the situation hasn’t become a distraction for his players.

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“Well, the one thing that went on yesterday [after Jed York’s arrest], I don’t think pertained to our players much,” Shanahan said.

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Now, all eyes will turn to Aug. 27, when the 49ers face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Nick Bosa’s absence will be another storyline to watch as San Francisco prepares for the preseason finale. So, can the 49ers rise above all the outside noise? We’ll take a look at the broadcast details for their matchup with the Raiders. But that’s not all.

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The same day will feature several WNBA, MLB, and tennis events, giving sports fans plenty of action to follow. Here’s a look at the broadcast schedule.

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NFL

The NFL preseason Week 3 action starts at 7:00 PM ET, when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Buffalo Bills. The game will air on NFL Network.

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The schedule continues at 8:00 PM ET, with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. Fans can watch the matchup on ESPN Unlimited. Also at 8:00 PM ET, the New England Patriots will face the Cleveland Browns, with the game streaming on Prime Video.

Finally, at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The matchup will be available on NFL Network.

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MLB

MLB action starts at 1:05 PM ET, when the Colorado Rockies visit the Washington Nationals.

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The schedule continues at 2:15 PM ET, with the Baltimore Orioles taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

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The evening slate picks up at 7:05 PM ET, as the Houston Astros visit the New York Yankees. Two minutes later, at 7:07 PM ET, the Kansas City Royals will face the Toronto Blue Jays.

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Next, the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the New York Mets at 7:10 PM ET, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Atlanta Braves at 7:15 PM ET.

Finally, at 9:45 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the San Francisco Giants. The matchup will stream nationally on Peacock as the game of the day.

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The remaining games on the schedule will be available primarily through regional sports networks and MLB.TV.

WNBA

The WNBA action starts at 8:00 PM ET, when the Golden State Valkyries visit the New York Liberty. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime and WNBA League Pass.

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The action continues at 10:00 PM ET, as the Washington Mystics take on the Phoenix Mercury. This matchup will also be available on Amazon Prime and WNBA League Pass.

Tennis

Tennis fans will have plenty to look forward to, with the final day of US Open qualifying featuring all-day coverage on ESPN2 starting around 10:00–11:00 AM ET.

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The action continues in the evening with the “Stars of the Open” exhibition, featuring João Fonseca, Alexandra Eala, Learner Tien, and Iva Jovic. The event will air on ESPN2 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM ET.

Golf

Golf fans can catch the opening round of the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Coverage begins at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN and continues until 1:00 PM ET.

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Golf Channel will then take over from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM ET, providing live coverage of the rest of the first round.

Meanwhile, there will be no NBA, NHL, or NASCAR action that day. NASCAR’s next race is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28, with the Xfinity Series heading to Daytona. The NBA and NHL preseason schedules have yet to get underway. That’s all for the day’s major sports action.