August 22nd’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are set to face off Saturday in their preseason matchup. But 24 hours before kickoff, it was their joint practice that grabbed most of the attention. The Bills arrived in Cleveland a few days early to practice against a different team in a controlled setting, giving both sides a chance to test themselves before game day. Head coach Joe Brady viewed the joint practice as a valuable opportunity for his team to grow and improve.

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There were plenty of positives to take away, particularly from the tight ends, but there were also some concerns surrounding players dealing with injuries. The real answers, however, will come Saturday night when the Bills and Browns finally take the field. So, what does the broadcast schedule look like?

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And the Bills-Browns matchup is just one part of a busy Saturday. There will be nine other NFL preseason games, including the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings. As usual, MLB and the WNBA will also be in action, while MLS and golf add even more to the mix. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the broadcast details for August 22.

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NFL

NFL fans have a packed Saturday ahead, with 10 preseason games on the schedule. The action starts at noon ET, when the Washington Commanders visit the Detroit Lions, with the game available on local TV.

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At 1:00 PM ET, three games kick off at the same time. The Buffalo Bills face the Cleveland Browns on NFL Network, while the Atlanta Falcons take on the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens visit the Minnesota Vikings, with both games available on local TV.

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The afternoon slate begins at 4:00 PM ET, with the New Orleans Saints visiting the Los Angeles Rams on local TV. At the same time, the New York Giants face the Miami Dolphins, with NFL Network carrying the matchup.

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The evening continues at 7:00 PM ET, when the Chicago Bears take on the Cincinnati Bengals on local TV. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles visit the New England Patriots, with the game airing on NFL Network. At 7:30 PM ET, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with coverage available on local TV.

The final NFL game of the night comes at 10:00 PM ET, when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Arizona Cardinals on NFL Network.

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WNBA

The WNBA schedule features three games. At 7:00 PM ET, the Indiana Fever visit the New York Liberty, with fans able to watch on Amazon Prime or stream the game through League Pass.

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At 9:00 PM ET, the Connecticut Sun take on the Los Angeles Sparks. That matchup will also be available on Amazon Prime and League Pass.

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The night wraps up at 10:00 PM ET, when the Atlanta Dream face the Phoenix Mercury, with League Pass providing the live stream. With three games spread across the evening, WNBA fans will have plenty to keep an eye on.

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MLB

The MLB slate opens at 1:35 PM ET, when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the New York Yankees. At 2:10 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves take on the Milwaukee Brewers, followed by the Washington Nationals visiting the Miami Marlins at 4:10 PM ET.

The evening begins with the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:05 PM ET. Then, at 7:05 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels take on the Texas Rangers, while the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Baltimore Orioles.

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The schedule becomes even busier at 7:10 PM ET, when the New York Mets face the Chicago White Sox and the Athletics take on the Houston Astros. Three more games follow at 7:15 PM ET: the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, and the Chicago Cubs take on the Seattle Mariners. The San Francisco Giants also face the Boston Red Sox at 7:15 PM ET.

Late-night action continues at 8:10 PM ET, with the Cincinnati Reds visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Colorado Rockies. The Minnesota Twins then face the San Diego Padres at 8:40 PM ET.

Most of these games will be available to out-of-market viewers through MLB.TV and MLB Extra Innings, while local fans can watch through their respective regional networks and team streaming services, including Cardinals.TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia, Sportsnet, YES, and other regional outlets.

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There are also two national exclusives to keep in mind. The Rays-Orioles matchup at 7:05 PM ET and the Angels-Rangers game at 7:05 PM ET will stream exclusively on Apple TV, meaning there will be no local telecast for either game.

With so many games packed into the evening, MLB fans will have plenty of options, whether they’re following their hometown team or simply looking for an intriguing matchup.

MLS

The MLS schedule features a busy slate beginning at 7:30 PM ET. D.C. United will face Charlotte FC, Seattle Sounders FC will visit FC Cincinnati, Toronto FC will take on Inter Miami, and the LA Galaxy will travel to face CF Montréal. At the same time, Chicago Fire FC will meet the New York Red Bulls, while Real Salt Lake visits Orlando City.

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At 8:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Union take on Austin FC and the Columbus Crew face Nashville SC. The Houston Dynamo will also visit St. Louis CITY SC at the same time.

The night wraps up at 9:30 PM ET, when FC Dallas takes on the Vancouver Whitecaps.

All of the matches will stream on Apple TV, with access included in the base Apple TV subscription, as MLS Season Pass was folded into the service for 2026. There is no confirmed FS1 or FOX simulcast for these matchups on this date.

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Golf

Golf fans can also look forward to Round 2 of the BMW Championship in St. Louis. The tournament will continue throughout the day, with tee times and exact broadcast windows still to be announced. Coverage is expected to follow a similar schedule to Thursday, with ESPN and Golf Channel carrying the action.

The weekend is almost here, and so are some fiery sports matchups. At this point, it’s not just about the biggest stars. The competition itself is enough to draw plenty of attention. So, with so much happening across the sports world, choose your games wisely.