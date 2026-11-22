Three major college tournaments collide with primetime NFL and a packed NBA slate—a rare Monday convergence. On Monday, November 23, 2026, the NBA schedule includes 10 games, while the NHL will have seven matchups. However, men’s college basketball will be a major attraction, with games from three major tournaments throughout the day.

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Those events are the Maui Invitational, the ESPN Events Invitational, and the Battle 4 Atlantis. The day will also feature a Monday Night Football matchup to round out the schedule. Here’s the full broadcasting schedule for November 23.

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NFL

The NFL schedule for Monday will feature a primetime matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders. The game will kick off at 8:15 PM ET as part of Monday Night Football, with live coverage exclusively on ESPN.

Unlike some previous Monday night broadcasts, this week’s game will not air on ABC. Viewers will also be able to stream the matchup through ESPN Unlimited.

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NBA

The NBA will have a busy Monday night, with 10 games on the schedule across the evening. The slate will feature two nationally televised matchups, as the Brooklyn Nets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Peacock and NBCSN, while the Utah Jazz face the Los Angeles Lakers on NBA TV.

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7:00 PM ET: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets – NBA League Pass, local TV.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets – NBA League Pass, local TV. 7:00 PM ET: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers – NBA League Pass; Away: KATU, KUNP, BlazerVision; Home: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Peacock.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers – NBA League Pass; Away: KATU, KUNP, BlazerVision; Home: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Peacock. 7:30 PM ET: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers – NBA League Pass; Away: KSBI, Thunder+; Home: DAZN.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers – NBA League Pass; Away: KSBI, Thunder+; Home: DAZN. 7:30 PM ET: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors – NBA League Pass, local TV.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors – NBA League Pass, local TV. 7:30 PM ET: Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – Peacock, NBCSN.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – Peacock, NBCSN. 8:00 PM ET: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls – NBA League Pass; Away: DAZN; Home: CHSN.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls – NBA League Pass; Away: DAZN; Home: CHSN. 8:00 PM ET: Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans – NBA League Pass, local TV.

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans – NBA League Pass, local TV. 8:30 PM ET: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets – NBA League Pass; Away: ClipperVision; Home: Space City Home Network.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets – NBA League Pass; Away: ClipperVision; Home: Space City Home Network. 10:00 PM ET: Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers – NBA TV.

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers – NBA TV. 10:00 PM ET: San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings – NBA League Pass; Away: DAZN; Home: NBC Sports California, Peacock.

NHL

The NHL will have seven games on Monday, with all matchups available out of market through ESPN+ NHL Power Play.

7:00 PM ET: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils – ESPN+ NHL Power Play; Away: CBJ Hockey Network; Home: MSG.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils – ESPN+ NHL Power Play; Away: CBJ Hockey Network; Home: MSG. 7:30 PM ET: Utah Mammoth vs. Winnipeg Jets – ESPN+ NHL Power Play; Away: Utah16; Canada: SN+.

Utah Mammoth vs. Winnipeg Jets – ESPN+ NHL Power Play; Away: Utah16; Canada: SN+. 7:30 PM ET: Calgary Flames vs. Ottawa Senators – ESPN+ NHL Power Play; Canada: SN+.

Calgary Flames vs. Ottawa Senators – ESPN+ NHL Power Play; Canada: SN+. 7:30 PM ET: Los Angeles Kings vs. Montreal Canadiens – ESPN+ NHL Power Play; Away: ABTV; Canada: SN+, TVA Sports.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Montreal Canadiens – ESPN+ NHL Power Play; Away: ABTV; Canada: SN+, TVA Sports. 7:30 PM ET: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders – ESPN+ NHL Power Play; Home: MSGSN; Canada: SN, SN+.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders – ESPN+ NHL Power Play; Home: MSGSN; Canada: SN, SN+. 9:40 PM ET: Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken – ESPN+ NHL Power Play; Away: KCOP-13, Prime Video; Home: KONG, Prime Video.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken – ESPN+ NHL Power Play; Away: KCOP-13, Prime Video; Home: KONG, Prime Video. 10:00 PM ET: Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks – ESPN+ NHL Power Play; Away: MINNHL, Wild+; Home: NBC Sports California; Canada: SN, SN+.

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Men’s college basketball

Men’s college basketball will have a busy Monday as Feast Week continues with a full slate of tournament action and nonconference matchups. The Maui Invitational, ESPN Events Invitational, and Battle 4 Atlantis will headline the schedule, with several ranked teams taking the court throughout the day.

11:00 AM ET: St. Bonaventure vs. Appalachian State – ESPN Events Invitational (ESPN2).

St. Bonaventure vs. Appalachian State – ESPN Events Invitational (ESPN2). 1:30 PM ET: Akron vs. Wright State – ESPN Events Invitational (ESPNU).

Akron vs. Wright State – ESPN Events Invitational (ESPNU). 2:30 PM ET: Ole Miss vs. Clemson – Maui Invitational Quarterfinal (ESPN2).

Ole Miss vs. Clemson – Maui Invitational Quarterfinal (ESPN2). 4:00 PM ET: Yale vs. Belmont – ESPN Events Invitational (ESPNU).

Yale vs. Belmont – ESPN Events Invitational (ESPNU). 5:00 PM ET: Washington vs. No. 21 BYU – Maui Invitational Quarterfinal (ESPN2).

Washington vs. No. 21 BYU – Maui Invitational Quarterfinal (ESPN2). 5:00 PM ET: Memphis vs. Penn State – Battle 4 Atlantis Semifinal (ESPNU).

Memphis vs. Penn State – Battle 4 Atlantis Semifinal (ESPNU). 7:30 PM ET: Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State – Battle 4 Atlantis Semifinal (ESPN2).

Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State – Battle 4 Atlantis Semifinal (ESPN2). 8:00 PM ET: Monmouth vs. North Carolina – ACC Network.

Monmouth vs. North Carolina – ACC Network. 8:00 PM ET: Winthrop vs. No. 10 Illinois – Big Ten Network.

Winthrop vs. No. 10 Illinois – Big Ten Network. 8:00 PM ET: Denver vs. No. 11 Kansas – ESPN+.

Denver vs. No. 11 Kansas – ESPN+. 9:00 PM ET: VCU vs. Providence – Maui Invitational Quarterfinal (ESPNU).

VCU vs. Providence – Maui Invitational Quarterfinal (ESPNU). 11:30 PM ET: Colorado State vs. No. 12 Arizona – Maui Invitational Quarterfinal (ESPN2).

Golf

The PGA Tour’s The RSM Classic will conclude on Monday, November 23, after heavy rain disrupted the original schedule and forced the final round to be postponed. The tournament will wrap up at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

7:20 AM–9:10 AM ET: The RSM Classic Final Round – Split-tee starts from Nos. 1 and 10, with groups of three.

10:00 AM–2:00 PM ET: Live tournament coverage – Golf Channel.

2:00 PM–3:00 PM ET: Golf Central – Golf Channel.

The final round will take place without spectators, as the tournament grounds will remain closed to the public on Monday. Despite the weather disruption, the remaining players will return to the course to compete for the RSM Classic title and bring the tournament to a close.

That wraps up Monday’s sports schedule.