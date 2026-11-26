Black Friday will bring a packed day of sports action on November 27, with fans having plenty of games to choose from. The schedule includes one NFL game, 11 NBA matchups, and 13 college football games, making it a busy day for sports fans.

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And that’s not all. The day will also feature Formula 1 racing, more action from the Davis Cup Finals, and 15 NHL games. Now, here’s a look at the complete TV broadcast schedule for November 27.

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NFL

The NFL’s Black Friday schedule will feature a single matchup as the Denver Broncos take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3:00 PM ET. The game will stream on Prime Video, giving fans an afternoon showdown to look forward to as Week 13 action gets underway.

NBA

The NBA Cup group stage will reach its final night with 11 games on the schedule. Two matchups will receive national streaming coverage on Prime Video, including the New York Knicks hosting the Miami Heat at 7:00 PM ET and the San Antonio Spurs facing the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 PM ET.

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The remaining nine contests will be available through NBA League Pass, with local and regional coverage varying by market. Amazon will also make its Black Friday games available to stream without requiring a Prime membership.

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7:00 PM ET: Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks – Prime Video.

7:30 PM ET: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons – League Pass; WCGV and Bucks+ (Milwaukee); The Spot and DAZN (Detroit).

7:30 PM ET: Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors – League Pass; YES and DAZN (Brooklyn); TSN and Sportsnet (Canada).

7:30 PM ET: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers – League Pass and local TV.

8:00 PM ET: Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics – League Pass; Atlanta News First and Peachtree (Atlanta); NBC Sports Boston and Peacock (Boston).

8:30 PM ET: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – League Pass and DAZN.

9:00 PM ET: Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns – League Pass; KFAA and MavsTV (Dallas).

9:30 PM ET: Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs – Prime Video.

9:30 PM ET: Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers – League Pass; NBC Sports Bay Area and Peacock (Golden State); KUNP and BlazerVision (Portland).

9:30 PM ET: Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz – League Pass; Jazz+ and KJZZ (Utah).

9:30 PM ET: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers – League Pass; GCSEN (New Orleans); ClipperVision (Los Angeles).

College football

College football will serve up a packed Friday with 13 FBS matchups, featuring several traditional rivalries and two major ranked contests.

12:00 PM ET: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss (Egg Bowl) — ABC

12:00 PM ET: Nebraska vs. No. 13 Iowa — CBS, Paramount+

12:00 PM ET: Tulsa vs. UTSA — ESPN

12:00 PM ET: Toledo vs. Ohio — ESPNU

12:00 PM ET: Buffalo vs. Akron — CBS Sports Network

3:00 PM ET: Appalachian State vs. South Alabama — ESPN+

3:30 PM ET: Florida vs. Florida State — ABC

3:30 PM ET: Temple vs. Memphis — ESPN

3:30 PM ET: North Dakota State vs. San Jose State — CBS Sports Network

4:30 PM ET: Air Force vs. New Mexico — The CW

7:30 PM ET: No. 3 Texas vs. Texas A&M — ABC

7:30 PM ET: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin — NBC, Peacock

9:00 PM ET: West Virginia vs. No. 2 Utah — FOX, FOX One

The Texas-Texas A&M clash will be one of the night’s biggest draws, with both programs looking to make a statement in a storied rivalry.

College basketball

College basketball will have a busy day on this Friday, with several high-profile men’s matchups and tournament games spread across the schedule. The Battle 4 Atlantis and Players Era 16 tournaments will take center stage, with multiple placement games and championship contests set to take place.

11:00 AM ET: Virginia vs. Xavier (Battle 4 Atlantis) — ESPN2

1:00 PM ET: Players Era 16 third-place game (Michelob Ultra bracket) — ESPN2

1:30 PM ET: Battle 4 Atlantis consolation game — ESPNU

5:00 PM ET: Rady Children’s Invitational championship (San Diego) — FOX

5:00 PM ET: Villanova vs. No. 12 Kansas — ESPN2

5:00 PM ET: Texas A&M vs. Marquette (Battle 4 Atlantis) — SEC Network

5:30 PM ET: Players Era 16 seventh-place game (T-Mobile bracket) — ESPNU

6:00 PM ET: Western Kentucky vs. Illinois — FS1

6:00 PM ET: Bowling Green vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network

7:00 PM ET: West Virginia vs. North Carolina (Charlotte) — ESPN

7:00 PM ET: UCF vs. Georgia (Kissimmee, Florida) — ESPN2

7:30 PM ET: Battle 4 Atlantis championship — ACC Network or SEC Network (depending on listing)

7:30 PM ET: Oakland vs. Houston — CBS Sports Network

8:00 PM ET: Northeastern vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network

8:30 PM ET: Players Era 16 fifth-place game (T-Mobile bracket) — ESPNU

9:00 PM ET: Players Era 16 championship (Michelob Ultra bracket) — ESPN

9:00 PM ET: Wichita State vs. Kentucky — ESPN2

11:00 PM ET: Players Era 16 championship (T-Mobile bracket) — ESPN

11:30 PM ET: Players Era 16 fifth-place game (Michelob Ultra bracket) — ESPN2

The women’s schedule will also include a couple of notable games.

1:00 PM ET: Akron vs. Louisville — ACC Network Extra

1:30 PM ET: TCU vs. Georgia Tech (Fort Myers Tip-Off) — ION

Time not listed: Villanova vs. No. 9 LSU (Fort Myers Tip-Off) — BDGSportsLive.com

NHL

The NHL will have a packed Thanksgiving schedule, with 15 games set to take place throughout the day. The holiday slate will feature several intriguing matchups, including two nationally televised contests under the Thanksgiving Showdown banner.

1:00 PM ET: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins — NESN; Canada: TSN4, TVA Sports

1:00 PM ET: Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils — MSGSN; Canada: Sportsnet

1:00 PM ET: Utah Mammoth vs. Nashville Predators — Away: Utah16, Mammoth+; Home: Scripps

2:00 PM ET: Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues — NHL Network; local: Blues+, STLNHL

3:00 PM ET: Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning — The Spot; Canada: TSN5, RDS

3:00 PM ET: Vancouver Canucks vs. Philadelphia Flyers — NBCS Philadelphia; Canada: Sportsnet

3:00 PM ET: Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals — MNMT, Scripps

3:00 PM ET: Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets — Away: Detroit Sports Network; Home: CBJHN

4:00 PM ET: Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild — Away: ALT; Home: Wild+; Canada: TVA Sports

4:00 PM ET: Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks — Away: ABTV, FOX LA+; Home: Prime Video

4:00 PM ET: Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks — Away: Scripps; Home: NBCS California

5:30 PM ET: New York Rangers vs. Chicago Blackhawks (Thanksgiving Showdown) — TNT, truTV, HBO Max

7:30 PM ET: Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Islanders — MSGSN; Canada: TSN3

8:00 PM ET: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres (Thanksgiving Showdown) — TNT, truTV, HBO Max

8:00 PM ET: Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers — Away: KONG, Prime Video; Canada: Sportsnet

Formula 1

Formula 1 will head to the Lusail International Circuit for the Qatar Grand Prix, with Friday’s schedule featuring two practice sessions. Drivers will use the opening day to get familiar with the circuit, fine-tune their car setups, and prepare for the competitive sessions ahead.

8:30 AM ET: Practice 1 — Apple TV (free without a subscription)

12:00 PM ET: Practice 2 — Apple TV

The weekend will continue with qualifying on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, also on Apple TV. The main event will take place Sunday, with the Qatar Grand Prix scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM ET.

Golf

Golf fans will have two tournaments to follow on Friday, with action scheduled on both the Ladies European Tour and the DP World Tour.

8:00 AM ET: Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España Femenino, Round 2 (Ladies European Tour) — Golf Channel stream

8:00 PM ET: BMW Australian PGA Championship, Round 3 (DP World Tour) — Golf Channel

Tennis

The Davis Cup Finals will continue on November 27 in Bologna, Italy, with the first semifinal set to determine one of the finalists.

10:00 AM ET: Davis Cup Finals, Semifinal 1 — Italy/South Korea winner vs. Czechia/Canada winner — Tennis Channel

The second semifinal will take place on Saturday, followed by the Davis Cup Finals championship match on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET.

MMA

MMA fans will have two events to follow on Friday, November 27, with action scheduled in Bangkok and Manchester, England.

6:30 AM ET: ONE Friday Fights 180 (Bangkok) — beIN Sports USA / ONE YouTube

12:00 PM ET: Cage Warriors 214 (Manchester, England) — UFC Fight Pass

That wraps up the Black Friday sports broadcasting schedule.