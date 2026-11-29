A divisional showdown between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will headline Monday’s sports calendar, with major NFC South implications on the line. Notably, the stakes are particularly high for Tampa Bay.

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A win would bring the Buccaneers to within one game of the Panthers in the division standings and keep them firmly in the hunt. A loss, however, would leave them three games behind Carolina, making their path to the NFC South title considerably tougher.

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While the Panthers-Buccaneers matchup will take center stage, Monday, November 30, will offer seven NBA matchups and six NHL contests, plus college basketball action.

NFL

NFL Week 12 will wrap up with a Monday Night Football clash between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The division rivals will meet at Raymond James Stadium, with both teams knowing how much a win could mean as the regular season moves forward.

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Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM ET, with ESPN carrying the game live. ABC will not provide a simulcast this time, but fans can also catch the action through the ESPN app.

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NBA

The NBA will have seven games on Monday, with several intriguing matchups spread across the evening. The Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets will headline the schedule in a nationally televised contest on Peacock and NBCSN.

7:00 PM ET: Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons — League Pass; Away: ALT; Home: WMYD, DAZN

7:00 PM ET: Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets — League Pass; Away: MNMT; Home: WAXN, DAZN

7:30 PM ET: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets — League Pass; Away: KSBI, Thunder+; Home: YES, DAZN

7:30 PM ET: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets — Peacock, NBCSN

8:00 PM ET: San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks — League Pass; Away: DAZN; Home: WCGV, Bucks+

8:00 PM ET: Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks — League Pass; Away: NBCS Boston, Peacock; Home: KFAA, MavsTV+

10:00 PM ET: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings — League Pass; Away: GCSEN, Pelicans+; Home: NBCS California, Peacock

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NHL

The NHL will have six games on Monday, with the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators getting the spotlight in the afternoon. Their matchup will be the only nationally televised game of the day, with NHL Network carrying the broadcast alongside ESPN+.

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1:00 PM ET: Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators — NHL Network, ESPN+; Home: Scripps; Canada: RDS, TSN5

7:00 PM ET: Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); Away: CARNHL, HHN; Home: MSG

7:00 PM ET: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); Away: CBJHN; Home: SportsNet Pittsburgh

7:30 PM ET: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); Away: NBCS Philadelphia; Canada: Sportsnet

7:30 PM ET: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); Away: CHSN; Canada: Sportsnet

9:30 PM ET: Montreal Canadiens vs. Utah Mammoth — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); Home: Mammoth+, Utah16; Canada: RDS, TSN2

College basketball

College basketball will have a relatively quiet Monday on the men’s side, with Feast Week now over and the SEC/ACC Challenge set to begin Tuesday.

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The women’s schedule will offer considerably more action, with around 28 games set to take place. Most of the matchups will stream on ESPN+, while SWAC TV will carry two additional contests. No. 22 West Virginia’s meeting with Coppin State will be one of the notable games on the slate.

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Men’s college basketball schedule:

6:30 PM ET: Rider vs. No. 10 UConn — FS1, FOX One

11:00 PM ET: Norfolk State vs. Washington — Big Ten Network (listed start time requires confirmation)

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Several smaller men’s games will also be available through ESPN+, FloCollege, and conference streaming platforms.

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Women’s college basketball schedule:

5:00 PM ET: Western Connecticut State vs. Yale — ESPN+

5:00 PM ET: Hampton vs. Winthrop — ESPN+

6:00 PM ET: Old Dominion vs. Navy — ESPN+

6:00 PM ET: Ohio vs. Marshall — ESPN+

6:00 PM ET: Cornell vs. Siena — ESPN+

6:00 PM ET: Auburn-Montgomery vs. Alabama State — SWAC TV

7:00 PM ET: UNT Dallas vs. Prairie View A&M — SWAC TV

7:30 PM ET: Coppin State vs. No. 22 West Virginia — ESPN+

7:30 PM ET: Lipscomb vs. Middle Tennessee — ESPN+

7:30 PM ET: UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Sam Houston — ESPN+

The women’s slate will also include several other games available through ESPN+.

That wraps up the sports broadcasting schedule for Monday, November 30.