Vikings-49ers kick off this Sunday’s action in Mexico City at 8:20 PM ET, with 11 NFL games and seven NBA matchups filling the schedule. Among the teams on basketball courts, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors will be the major ones to watch. There’s plenty more for sports fans to look forward to.

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As mentioned above, the NHL will also have several games throughout the day, along with some important tennis matchups in the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs.

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With so much action to follow, here’s a look at Sunday’s TV broadcast schedule.

NFL

The NFL Week 11 schedule will feature 11 games on Sunday, with matchups spread across the afternoon and evening.

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The 1:00 PM and 4:25 PM games on CBS and FOX will have regional coverage, meaning viewers’ matchups will depend on their local broadcast markets. The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants games, both of which were flexed, will remain on CBS.

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Sunday’s Week 11 schedule will include:

1:00 PM ET: Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs – CBS, Paramount+.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs – CBS, Paramount+. 1:00 PM ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles – CBS, Paramount+.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles – CBS, Paramount+. 1:00 PM ET: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills – CBS, Paramount+.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills – CBS, Paramount+. 1:00 PM ET: New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears – FOX, FOX One.

New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears – FOX, FOX One. 1:00 PM ET: Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys – FOX, FOX One.

Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys – FOX, FOX One. 1:00 PM ET: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions – FOX, FOX One.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions – FOX, FOX One. 1:00 PM ET: Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers – FOX, FOX One.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers – FOX, FOX One. 4:05 PM ET: New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers – FOX, FOX One.

New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers – FOX, FOX One. 4:25 PM ET: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos – CBS, Paramount+.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos – CBS, Paramount+. 4:25 PM ET: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants – CBS, Paramount+.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants – CBS, Paramount+. 8:20 PM ET: Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers – NBC, Peacock, Universo (Estadio Banorte, Mexico City).

NBA

Sunday’s NBA schedule will feature seven games across the evening, with no nationally televised matchups. All contests will be available through NBA League Pass, while select regional sports networks and team-specific streaming services will provide additional coverage.

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Sunday’s NBA schedule will include:

3:30 PM ET: Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks – NBA League Pass; Away: WMYD, DAZN; Home: WANF, WPCH.

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks – NBA League Pass; Away: WMYD, DAZN; Home: WANF, WPCH. 6:00 PM ET: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat – NBA League Pass; Away: KSBI, Thunder app.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat – NBA League Pass; Away: KSBI, Thunder app. 7:00 PM ET: Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards – NBA League Pass; Away: WRDQ, DAZN; Home: MNMT.

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards – NBA League Pass; Away: WRDQ, DAZN; Home: MNMT. 7:00 PM ET: Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls – NBA League Pass; Away: ALT; Home: CHSN.

Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls – NBA League Pass; Away: ALT; Home: CHSN. 7:00 PM ET: Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz – NBA League Pass; Away: KFAA, MavsTV; Home: KJZZ, Jazz+.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz – NBA League Pass; Away: KFAA, MavsTV; Home: KJZZ, Jazz+. 8:00 PM ET: Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks – NBA League Pass; Away: DAZN.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks – NBA League Pass; Away: DAZN. 8:30 PM ET: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors – NBA League Pass; Away: NBC Sports Boston, Peacock; Home: NBC Sports Bay Area, Peacock.

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NHL

The NHL schedule for Sunday will feature five games, with the Carolina Hurricanes facing the New York Rangers in the opening matchup at 12:30 PM ET. The contest will air on NHL Network and ESPN+ as part of NHL Sunday coverage.

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Sunday’s NHL schedule will include:

12:30 PM ET: Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers – NHL Network, ESPN+; Away: CARNHL, HHN; Home: MSG.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers – NHL Network, ESPN+; Away: CARNHL, HHN; Home: MSG. 5:00 PM ET: Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – NHL Network, ESPN+; Away: MSG-B; Home: The Spot.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – NHL Network, ESPN+; Away: MSG-B; Home: The Spot. 7:00 PM ET: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars – ESPN+; Away: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Home: Prime Video.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars – ESPN+; Away: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Home: Prime Video. 7:00 PM ET: Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues – ESPN+; Home: Blues+, STLNHL; Canada: Sportsnet.

Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues – ESPN+; Home: Blues+, STLNHL; Canada: Sportsnet. 8:00 PM ET: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks – ESPN+; Away: CHSN; Home: SNP.

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College basketball

The men’s college basketball schedule for Sunday will feature approximately 36 games, with several tournaments highlighting the day’s action. The Charleston Classic and Acrisure Series will offer multiple matchups, while the Baha Mar tournament will conclude with its third-place contest and championship final.

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Sunday’s featured men’s college basketball games will include:

1:00 PM ET: Dayton vs. Northwestern – Charleston Classic (ESPN2).

Dayton vs. Northwestern – Charleston Classic (ESPN2). 2:00 PM ET: San Diego vs. Fordham – Acrisure Series (FloCollege).

San Diego vs. Fordham – Acrisure Series (FloCollege). 3:30 PM ET: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State – Charleston Classic (ESPN).

Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State – Charleston Classic (ESPN). 4:30 PM ET: UC Irvine vs. Loyola Marymount – Acrisure Series (FloCollege).

UC Irvine vs. Loyola Marymount – Acrisure Series (FloCollege). 6:00 PM ET: Utah vs. Minnesota – Charleston Classic (ESPN2).

Utah vs. Minnesota – Charleston Classic (ESPN2). 7:00 PM ET: Baha Mar Third-Place Game – CBS Sports Network.

Baha Mar Third-Place Game – CBS Sports Network. 7:00 PM ET: California Baptist vs. Portland – Acrisure Series (FloCollege).

California Baptist vs. Portland – Acrisure Series (FloCollege). 9:30 PM ET: Baha Mar Championship Final – CBS Sports Network.

The Baha Mar tournament will wrap up the day’s featured schedule, with the third-place game preceding the championship final at 9:30 PM ET.

The women’s college basketball schedule for Sunday will feature approximately 54 games, with several notable matchups throughout the afternoon and evening. The headline contest will see No. 19 Ohio State face No. 6 Texas in Fort Worth at 1:00 PM ET, with national coverage on ESPN.

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Sunday’s featured women’s college basketball games will include:

1:00 PM ET: No. 19 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Texas – ESPN (Fort Worth).

No. 19 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Texas – ESPN (Fort Worth). 4:00 PM ET: No. 2 Michigan vs. Miami – Baha Mar Championship (BDGSportsLive.com).

No. 2 Michigan vs. Miami – Baha Mar Championship (BDGSportsLive.com). 5:30 PM ET: UCLA vs. Tennessee – ESPN.

UCLA vs. Tennessee – ESPN. 6:00 PM ET: Wofford vs. Wake Forest – ACC Network.

Tennis

The tennis schedule for Sunday, November 22, will feature the championship finals of the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, alongside four concluding ties in the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs. The day will bring the men’s singles and doubles title matches, while national teams compete to secure their places in the next stage of the international competition.

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Nitto ATP Finals (Turin, Italy)

The Nitto ATP Finals will conclude at the Inalpi Arena with the doubles and singles championship matches. The doubles final will open Sunday’s action at 9:00 AM ET, followed by the singles title match at noon.

Sunday’s championship schedule will include:

9:00 AM ET: Doubles Final (3:00 PM local time).

Doubles Final (3:00 PM local time). 12:00 PM ET: Singles Final (6:00 PM local time).

Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs (Day 2)

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The Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs will continue with four ties on Sunday. Each contest will begin with a doubles rubber, followed by up to two reverse singles matches to determine the winning nation.

Sunday’s schedule will feature:

Saturday, 9:00 PM ET (Sunday, 11:00 AM local time): Japan vs. Argentina – Tokyo, Japan.

Japan vs. Argentina – Tokyo, Japan. 1:00 AM ET: Thailand vs. Switzerland – Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Thailand vs. Switzerland – Nonthaburi, Thailand. 7:30 AM ET: France vs. Australia – Le Portel, France.

France vs. Australia – Le Portel, France. 1:30 PM ET: United States vs. Hungary – Delray Beach, Florida.

Golf

The LPGA CME Group Tour Championship will conclude on Sunday with its final round in Naples, Florida. The tournament’s closing round will run from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET, with live coverage available on NBC and Peacock.

The final round will determine the tournament champion as the remaining players compete for the title. Fans will be able to follow the action throughout the afternoon on both platforms.

Motorsports

The motorsports schedule for Sunday will feature limited live coverage on major U.S. television networks. The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the main attraction, with the race scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM ET on Saturday on Apple TV and continue past midnight into early Sunday.

Sunday’s motorsports schedule will include:

2:00 AM ET: Macau Grand Prix – Streaming coverage.

Macau Grand Prix – Streaming coverage. 9:40 AM ET: CORR Off-Road Racing – Streaming coverage.

That concludes the sports broadcasting schedule for this Sunday.