August 13th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

While college football is still in its offseason and fall training camps are getting underway, the WNBA is in the middle of a crucial stretch of the season. Teams are battling to secure top-three spots, while those just outside the top tier are fighting to climb the standings before the postseason picture takes shape.
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The Atlanta Dream are one of those teams.
Atlanta currently sits fifth in the standings, just behind the Indiana Fever and within striking distance of the fourth spot. On Thursday, the Dream will face a Connecticut Sun team still searching for a win that could provide a much-needed boost.
But that’s just one of the games on tap.
Here’s a look at the major sporting events scheduled for Thursday, August 13.
WNBA
Thursday night features a full WNBA slate on ION, with games spread across the Eastern, Central, and Pacific windows.
The first matchup features the Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun, with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be available on ION, Peachtree TV, NBCS-BOS, and WNBA League Pass.
Next up, the Los Angeles Sparks will take on the New York Liberty at 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on ION and WNBA League Pass.
The night’s final WNBA matchup pits the Washington Mystics against the Las Vegas Aces, with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will also air on ION and WNBA League Pass.
NBA
The NBA is in its offseason, so there won’t be any regular-season action Thursday.
However, NBA TV has some special programming lined up for the weekend. We’ll save that surprise for later.
NFL
NFL fans will have to wait one more day for preseason action.
NFL Preseason Week 1 continues Friday, August 14, with six teams taking the field across three games. All three are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.
The first matchup features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets, with the game airing nationally on NFL Network and through local affiliates.
The second game pits the Denver Broncos against the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is also at 7:00 p.m. ET, with coverage available through local regional affiliates and NFL+.
The final game features the Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders, with the matchup also available through local regional affiliates and NFL+.
Golf — PGA Tour
Thursday has plenty in store for golf fans, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship leading the way.
ESPN’s primary linear network will provide live early-round coverage Thursday, including a marquee pairing featuring World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy during ESPN’s coverage window.
Round 1 is scheduled to run from 8:10 a.m. to 2:05 p.m. ET.
Streaming coverage will be available through the ESPN app from 7:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET, while Paramount+ will carry CBS coverage. PGA TOUR Radio will also provide coverage on SiriusXM.
MLB
Major League Baseball has a special event on tap Thursday.
The Philadelphia Phillies (64-58) will face the Minnesota Twins (60-62) in the 2026 Field of Dreams Game, named after the iconic 1989 movie. The event debuted in 2021 and returned the following year before renovations at the ballpark forced a temporary hiatus.
The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Netflix.
Another notable matchup features the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers at 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on SportsNet LA and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin.
So, that’s what’s on the sports calendar this Thursday.
From WNBA playoff positioning and MLB’s Field of Dreams spectacle to the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the anticipation building for NFL preseason action, there’s plenty for sports fans to keep an eye on.