Coach Smashes Equipment in Frustration, QB’s Ugly Performance & More as Jaguars Demolish Ravens in Thursday Night Football

Jacksonville rolled into Baltimore and dismantled the Ravens 33-10, a statement win that reset the AFC playoff race. It was one of the most one-sided prime-time road wins in the franchise’s recent history, and it took their record to 6-2. The Jaguars were very much in the ascendancy as a team in the AFC, and the point differential is now league-leading.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without Lamar Jackson, Baltimore’s offense unraveled—pre-snap penalties, offensive-line breakdowns, and a third-string QB overwhelmed by Jacksonville’s defense. MVP chants for Jacksonville, smashed equipment on Baltimore’s sideline, and boos from the home crowd—one night reset the AFC playoff race. That one prime-time game had more drama, chaos, and controversy than you could shake a stick at, and it completely changed the narrative of the entire NFL playoff race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaguars Make History by Routing Ravens

The 33-10 final score was Jacksonville’s eighth blowout by 20+ points since last season, a statement of dominance on national television. It was a very clear statement of their ability to just blow a team off the field when they’re playing at their best.

Jacksonville controlled the game from the opening drive in the rain. The defence in the second half was absolutely suffocating, with Baltimore only managing three first downs in the entire second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blowout was a major moment for the franchise in terms of its national profile, having spent so many years in the rebuilding phase and now emerging as a genuine title contender. Jacksonville outgained Baltimore 319 to 227 and had a commanding advantage in turnover margin. By the fourth quarter, it was clear that what was going to be a tough conference game had turned into an exhibition for Jacksonville. They had effectively taken control of the AFC South and sent a very clear message to the rest of the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ravens Down to Third-String QB as Joe Fagnano Struggles

Baltimore was in a right old mess at the most pivotal moment of the game and were forced to go to third-string undrafted rookie QB Joe Fagnano. With Lamar Jackson out with an injury and Tyler Huntley also unavailable, Fagnano was the man thrown in at the deep end. The Jacksonville defence made sure his very first experience of being an NFL quarterback under centre was one of pure misery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fagnano really struggled to get his head around Jacksonville’s coverages and couldn’t establish a rhythm at all. He finished the game 10 of 18 for 60 yards passing. The Jaguars took him twice. They kept the pocket tight, they collapsed the passing lanes, and they just dared him to beat them over the top. Once the passing game was effectively dead, the whole of Baltimore’s offensive unit just stalled. They couldn’t get any drives going and couldn’t really capitalise on any of the key possessions.

Offensive Line Meltdown Sparks Smashed Tablet on the Sideline

The offensive line crumbled under Jacksonville’s pressure. Coaches berated players between series for missed assignments and poor protection. The coaching staff was absolutely furious. The offensive coaches were on the players between series, going at them for not doing their assignments, not protecting the young guy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The peak of the sideline rage came when a member of the coaching staff, offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, went absolutely ballistic and smashed an electronic tablet into the ground.

The video of the outburst went viral on social media, showing the utter helplessness and frustration of the Baltimore bench as their offensive line continued to allow Jacksonville’s front seven to run the line of scrimmage completely unimpeded on almost every down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head Coach Rejects Excuses and Laments Pre-Snap Penalties

Following the blowout loss, head coach Jesse Minter was very direct with the media. He made it very clear that injuries and backups don’t give you an excuse to play bad football.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I give credit to the ‘Jags’ [Jacksonville Jaguars]. [They] came in here and did what they needed to do,” Minter stated. “Obviously, [it’s] a tough situation for our guys, but I just told them: there’s no excuses, there’s no whatever, ‘We don’t have this guy; we don’t have that guy.’ We’ve got to make a decision over this break.”

He also pointed to a string of pre-snap penalties and false starts, which kept them from getting the easy yards on a number of downs.

Minter was unequivocal in the importance of basic procedural discipline regardless of who ends up at QB, saying that if you’re not going to beat yourself before the snap against a very good team, you’re going to lose that game by a huge margin. He took full ownership of the lack of preparation and execution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s ownership of players and coaches [when] it keeps happening [but] it’s a ninth game, so there’s no, ‘We haven’t done this; we haven’t done that, or whatever. We’ve got a new guy in there [at quarterback].’ He’s been here all season [and] been here all training camp. So, the pre-snap penalties are unacceptable.”

Home Fans Boo Blowout as Mark Andrews Remains Unfazed

As the deficit grew and the offence just sputtered to another punt sequence, the home crowd at M&T Bank Stadium made their displeasure with the team known. How? With a very audible chorus of boos targeted at the Ravens. For a franchise built on home-field dominance and winning tradition.

Despite the absolutely hostile reception from their own faithful, tight end Mark Andrews stood absolutely still and was completely unflappable in the postgame interview. He fully acknowledged the fans’ right to be frustrated, noting that they’re paying good money to watch a winning product and it’s entirely reasonable for them to be booing when they don’t win.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the noise, the boos, are just part of the job and that you’ve got to tune it out; you’ve got to lock in and focus 100% on the things we can fix inside the room.

Imago Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, October 21, 2024, Baltimore Ravens player Rashad Bateman 7 at Raymond James Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

Al Michaels Under Fire Over Broadcasting Blunder

The anarchy of the evening wasn’t just on the field either, as the old pro, Al Michaels, was being thoroughly and publicly roasted on social media. There was a very obvious broadcast error in the call of the game, which immediately triggered a lot of discussion on various social media sites as to whether or not the great Al had actually just botched it.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went ahead to tell the audience a “bedtime story” about Tom Coughlin and the Jaguars, making fans furious.

As the game became ever more one-sided, the critics were pointing at Michaels for a total lack of energy, and for a complete failure to get the names of the players right, and also for the situational calls during the key moments. Social media went absolutely ballistic with people questioning whether Michaels should be walking away from the booth entirely.

Safety Kyle Hamilton Ruled Out with Hip Injury

Adding to their trouble, Baltimore dealt a massive defensive blow when All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton went out with a hip injury in the middle of the third quarter. Hamilton is the life of Baltimore’s defence and had been all over the place, making the key stops in the early going.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went down in the third quarter and was taken to the locker room. Although he did go back out for a snap or two, the team med guys quickly ruled him out for the rest of the night.

You could see him on the sideline later on, but losing such a key defensive piece in the middle is a real blow to the Ravens. They simply can’t afford to lose their number one defensive player at that stage of the game, having already lost Jackson.

Top Performers: Trevor’s MVP Chants, Henry’s Milestone, and Hill’s 65-Yard Spark

Despite the general awfulness of the contest, there were a few individual performers who really shone. Trevor Lawrence was a masterclass in the centre for Jacksonville. He completed 16 of 26 passes for 242 yards and a TD, setting up seven different scoring drives.

By the fourth quarter, the travelling Jaguars contingent had taken over the Baltimore stadium with their “MVP” chants for Lawrence as he led an offensive unit that was in full flow.

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – MAY 26: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 throws a pass during Jacksonville Jaguars OTA on May 26, 2026 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, FL. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA MAY 26 Jacksonville Jaguars OTA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260526127635

For the Ravens, Derrick Henry quietly went down in history with 57 yards on 17 carries to move him into seventh on the all-time NFL rushing list.

Justice Hill was the only bright spot on the Ravens’ offensive side in the second half. He went through a running lane with 7:15 to go and had a sensational 65-yard touchdown run down the field to stop the Ravens from having a completely dead offensive half.

Thursday night was a watershed moment for both sides and completely reset the expectations for the entire conference. The Jaguars solidified their status as genuine AFC contenders with a performance that was pure class. It was Trevor Lawrence in command, the execution was disciplined, and the defence was simply outstanding in its ability to force turnovers. If Jacksonville can keep up the combination of high-scoring efficiency and disciplined ball control, then its chances of being the top seed in the conference are very real.

On the flip side, the Ravens are in a real pickle, and their survival is going to depend on them getting their act together and getting their locker room sorted. With injuries piling up on both sides of the ball and the offensive line in dire need of work, they’ve got to get rid of the pre-snap errors and find some kind of rhythm before they completely lose their playoff position.

The wrap-up of this week’s action once again serves as a reminder that in the NFL, one night can change the roadmap ahead.