August 15th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

After a busy Friday, August 15 will bring another slate of high-intensity NFL games as the 2026 preseason reaches the final stretch of Week 1. Among them, all eyes will be on the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams matchup at Arrowhead Stadium. No, Patrick Mahomes might not be on your TV screen in a Chiefs uniform this weekend. Still, the game should offer plenty to watch, especially with the two teams meeting for the first time in nearly four years.

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Meanwhile, the WNBA regular season continues to deliver plenty of action, competing for attention with the NFL’s preseason buzz. This weekend will be no different.

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On Saturday, the New York Liberty will take on the Connecticut Sun. But beyond the matchup itself, the Liberty will have extra motivation to get back in the win column and close the gap with the Indiana Fever, who snapped their winning streak earlier this week. With Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and Jonquel Jones leading the way, New York could come out firing. So, what are the broadcast details for all these games?

NFL

There will be five afternoon games and two prime-time matchups this Saturday. The first game will feature the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET, with coverage available on local TV, NFL+, and DAZN.

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At the same time, two more games will kick off: the Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants. Both games will be available on local TV and NFL+.

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Imago ST. JOSEPH, MO – AUGUST 02: Kansas City Chiefs center Hunter Nourzad 60 during training camp on August 2, 2024 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 02 Chiefs Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2408020178

Then, at 4:00 PM ET, two more matchups will take the field. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Rams, while the New Orleans Saints will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both games will also be available on local TV and NFL+.

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Once the afternoon slate wraps up, the prime-time action will take over. The Baltimore Ravens will face the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:00 PM ET on NFL Network and NFL+, followed by the Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks at 8:00 PM ET on local TV and NFL+. So, Saturday has plenty in store for NFL fans, with seven games spread across the afternoon and evening.

WNBA (regular season)

At 1:00 PM ET, the New York Liberty will face the Connecticut Sun, with the game airing nationally on ABC and available on the ESPN app and WNBA League Pass.

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Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JULY 18: New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart 30 dribbles with the ball in the first half of play during a WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA game between the New York Liberty and the Indiana Fever on July 18, 2026 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire WNBA: JUL 18 New York Liberty at Indiana Fever EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon071826080

Later, at 7:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Sparks will take on the Washington Mystics. The game will be available on NBA TV nationally and WNBA League Pass.

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MLB (Regular Season)

Plenty of MLB games are scheduled for August 15. At 1:10 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox will face the Detroit Tigers, with coverage available on regional networks and MLB.TV. Next, the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Chicago Cubs at 1:20 PM ET, also on regional networks and MLB.TV.

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Imago Chicago White Sox Vs. New York Mets Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson 7 singles in the third inning of the the baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field in Corona, New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Photo: Gordon Donovan New York United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xGordonxDonovanx originalFilename:donovan-chicagow230720_npA8P.jpg

Beyond those matchups, fans can catch plenty of action around the league, including Yankees vs. Blue Jays, Red Sox vs. Pirates, and Dodgers vs. Brewers, with coverage available through regional sports networks and MLB.TV.

Soccer

Three major soccer leagues will also be in action on August 15.

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For the European opening weekend, Premier League matches will begin at 7:30 AM ET, with games continuing through 12:30 PM ET.

The MLS regular-season action will take over in the evening, with the slate beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Apple TV. Meanwhile, the NWSL will feature evening action starting at 8:00 PM ET.

The NBA and NHL still remain off the list because of their off-season. However, this weekend, sports fans will have plenty of options, whether they want to follow their favorite team or simply enjoy a packed day of sports.