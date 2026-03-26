Blue Jays World Series Heroes Escorted Off Their Seats During NHL Games in Canada

It’s the moment every sports fan dreads, but for two Blue Jays stars, getting caught in the wrong seats at a Maple Leafs game became an instant viral hit for all the right reasons. Their ‘walk of shame’ won the hearts of the Toronto fans.

Blue Jays’ George Springer and Ernie Clement are at the Leafs game tonight, but got shown to their seats after sitting in the wrong spot,” a Canada-based digital media brand tweeted.

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The Toronto Maple Leafs won 4-3 against the New York Rangers on March 25. But the hockey fans are celebrating a different incident that occurred outside the rink. George Springer and Ernie Clement were in the Scotiabank Arena to support the Leafs.

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Unfortunately, they couldn’t find their dedicated seats and occupied someone else’s. The duo was enjoying the game when Springer felt a gentle tap on his shoulder. It was the attendant who came to inform them that they were in the wrong seats.

The moment soon went viral as the MLB stars were shown to their actual seats, but for the right reasons.

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Both of them are ‘World Series heroes’ to the fans in Toronto. Despite not clinching the World Series against the Dodgers, the Blue Jays had a historic 2025 AL Pennant run.

Springer hit a massive Game 7 home run in the ALCS, which took them to the World Series, while Clement set the all-time MLB record for most hits in a single postseason. People were happy to see that two ‘heroes’ from the Toronto baseball team came to support the cross-town hockey team.

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While some pointed out that it was a preplanned move for the Jumbotron, most fans found it funny. However, this is not an isolated event for the Jays cheering for the Leafs.

Players like first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and former Jays like Cavan Biggio and Santiago Espinal, among many others, have often visited the Leafs games. And such camaraderie isn’t limited to Toronto. We have seen multiple MLB stars supporting other sports teams.

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Mike Trout is often seen on the sidelines for the Philadelphia Eagles. Bryce Harper is a die-hard for college football and supports the Ohio State Buckeyes religiously. The Yankees captain is a frequent attendee at the Knicks and Rangers games. Aaron Judge often gets standing ovations from the New York fans for his cross-sport support.

But the Blue Jays players visiting another sports team from Toronto isn’t just a fan moment. This support means a lot more for both the clubs and the sports.

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Blue Jays cross-sport fan culture bridges the gap between two different sports

Even if Springer and Clement sitting in the wrong spot was an orchestrated event, it extracted the right reaction from the fans, because they weren’t just visiting a different sports game. Both the Blue Jays heroes were wearing Maple Leafs shirts with their names and jersey numbers on them.

That’s why the giant screen focused on them. And the official NHL channel immediately shared them online. While some fans took jabs at the two, most took it positively.

If the intention was to connect the fans from two different sports, they achieved the intended result. And the examples of Harper, Judge, and other players supporting different sports teams happen to do the same. It creates the right kind of curiosity among fans from a different sport. Ultimately, all these sports organizations gain a few fans.

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The debate regarding the wrong seat moment being intentional will go on. But what’s important is that the MLB heroes were all-in on a hockey team. And that’s a solid motivation for not just the fans but the NHL players as well.