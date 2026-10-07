October 8th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

This Thursday, there will be no WNBA games, but there will be a few NBA preseason games. Teams like the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers will be on the court, giving basketball fans plenty of reasons to tune in. However, fans of other sports shouldn’t feel left out.

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On October 8, there will be two major MLB matchups in ALDS Game 4s, along with four college football games. With the NHL season also underway, there will be several games on Thursday. Altogether, the day’s schedule has plenty to offer sports fans. To get a better idea of what’s on tap, let’s check out the broadcasting details for the day.

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MLB

The MLB postseason schedule features two games on Thursday, with both matchups set to air on TBS and HBO Max.

The Cleveland Guardians will visit the Chicago White Sox at 5:00 PM ET at Rate Field in Chicago. The two teams will meet for the next game of their postseason series, with the White Sox hosting the matchup.

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Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke 59 warms up in the first inning during an MLB game against the Houston Astros on Tuesday September 01, 2026 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The White Sox defeated the Astros 5-1. Tom Walko/Image of Houston Texas United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx TomxWalkox iosphotos419945

Later in the evening, the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the New York Yankees at 8:00 PM ET. The game will be played at Yankee Stadium.

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NBA

Thursday’s NBA schedule features two nationally televised games with four others locally available. First, the Washington Wizards will face the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on October 8. The matchup at Madison Square Garden gets the night started, streaming on NBA TV.

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Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 08: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Target Center on May 08, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

At 10:30:00 PM ET, the Sacramento Kings will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena.

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NHL

This Thursday’s NHL schedule will feature 10 games, with six matchups scheduled at 7:00 PM ET.

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The Philadelphia Flyers will visit the Ottawa Senators, while the Utah Mammoth will take on the Boston Bruins. At the same time, the Dallas Stars will face the Buffalo Sabres, and the Nashville Predators will meet the Montreal Canadiens.

Also at 7:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Vancouver Canucks will take on the Carolina Hurricanes. All six games will be available on ESPN+.

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The schedule continues at 7:30 PM ET, when the Chicago Blackhawks visit the New York Islanders. The San Jose Sharks will then face the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET.

Later in the evening, the Colorado Avalanche will visit the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET.

College football

On Thursday, college football will have four games, with all four matchups set to take place in the evening.

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The action begins at 7:00 PM ET, when Liberty hosts Sam Houston. The game will be available on ESPN U.

At the same time, Missouri State will visit Western Kentucky at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. CBS Sports Network will carry the matchup.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2013: Texas A&M vs LSU NOV 23 Nov. 23, 2013 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States of America – November 23, 2013: The SEC logo is seen during the second half of the NCAA Football game between the LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Baton Rouge Louisiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20131123_zaf_c04_516.jpg JonathanxBachmanx csmphoto837933

Two more games are scheduled for 7:30 PM ET. South Florida will travel to the Alamodome to face UTSA, with the game airing on ESPN. It will be played in the Alamodome. Meanwhile, South Alabama will take on Arkansas State at Centennial Bank Stadium. ESPN2 will broadcast the matchup.

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That’s it. The day’s schedule offers variety, and several icons will also take the court. Now, all you have to do is make your watchlist.