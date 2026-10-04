October 5th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

This Monday, there won’t be any WNBA games. Don’t be disappointed, though. There are several other sports with important games coming up: MLB, NHL, NFL, and more.
MLB
The day will feature two critical MLB matchups from the American League Division Series. The Chicago White Sox will take on the Cleveland Guardians, while the New York Yankees will face the Tampa Bay Rays. First, let’s take a look at the White Sox’s victory.
Last Saturday, the outcome of the game between the White Sox and the Guardians could have been different. But that’s in the past. White Sox won 3-0. Now, on Monday, the Guardians will surely be determined not to repeat the same mistake.
On the other side, the ALDS opener between the Rays and the Yankees drew an attendance of 40,542, the largest crowd for a postseason game in the last 16 years. However, sportswriter Ian O’Connor described the Yankees’ loss as “dispiriting.” So, can the Yankees bounce back? Let’s check the schedule.
As mentioned previously, this Monday’s MLB schedule features two games, with the action beginning in the afternoon and continuing into the evening.
The first game starts at 5:00 PM ET, with the Chicago White Sox taking on the Cleveland Guardians on TBS and HBO Max.
The evening slate follows at 8:00 PM ET, as the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays on TBS and HBO Max.
NHL
This Monday’s first game starts at 7:00 PM, with Philadelphia at Tampa Bay airing on NHL Network. The schedule then moves to 7:30 PM, when Ottawa at Boston and Winnipeg at Pittsburgh will both be available on ESPN+.
The final game of the night begins at 8:00 PM, with San Jose at Dallas streaming on ESPN+
NFL
Monday Night Football wraps up Week 4 with a prime-time showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints.
The game is scheduled for 8:15 PM ET and will be airing on ESPN. But it won’t be simulcast on ABC, which was a surprising decision since this game particularly was touted as the anniversary of 2006’s ‘Domecoming’ game, which was also broadcast on Monday Night Football.
Post this game, the league will enter Week 5.
Tennis
Tennis fans have another early start ahead as the China Open continues in Beijing. The session is scheduled to begin no earlier than 3:00 PM local time in Beijing, which translates to around 3:00 AM ET. The evening session is set to begin at 7:00 PM local time, or roughly 7:00 AM ET.
That makes the China Open a particularly early watch for tennis fans across the United States. The first matches will get underway in the middle of the night, while the later session will continue into the early morning.
There are no college football games or WNBA contests on Monday. Even so, the schedule has enough action to keep sports fans hooked throughout the day.