October 5th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

This Monday, there won’t be any WNBA games. Don’t be disappointed, though. There are several other sports with important games coming up: MLB, NHL, NFL, and more.

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MLB

The day will feature two critical MLB matchups from the American League Division Series. The Chicago White Sox will take on the Cleveland Guardians, while the New York Yankees will face the Tampa Bay Rays. First, let’s take a look at the White Sox’s victory.

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Last Saturday, the outcome of the game between the White Sox and the Guardians could have been different. But that’s in the past. White Sox won 3-0. Now, on Monday, the Guardians will surely be determined not to repeat the same mistake.

On the other side, the ALDS opener between the Rays and the Yankees drew an attendance of 40,542, the largest crowd for a postseason game in the last 16 years. However, sportswriter Ian O’Connor described the Yankees’ loss as “dispiriting.” So, can the Yankees bounce back? Let’s check the schedule.

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As mentioned previously, this Monday’s MLB schedule features two games, with the action beginning in the afternoon and continuing into the evening.

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The first game starts at 5:00 PM ET, with the Chicago White Sox taking on the Cleveland Guardians on TBS and HBO Max.

The evening slate follows at 8:00 PM ET, as the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays on TBS and HBO Max.

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NHL

This Monday’s first game starts at 7:00 PM, with Philadelphia at Tampa Bay airing on NHL Network. The schedule then moves to 7:30 PM, when Ottawa at Boston and Winnipeg at Pittsburgh will both be available on ESPN+.

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The final game of the night begins at 8:00 PM, with San Jose at Dallas streaming on ESPN+

NFL

Monday Night Football wraps up Week 4 with a prime-time showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints.

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The game is scheduled for 8:15 PM ET and will be airing on ESPN. But it won’t be simulcast on ABC, which was a surprising decision since this game particularly was touted as the anniversary of 2006’s ‘Domecoming’ game, which was also broadcast on Monday Night Football.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 14: A view of he official NFL, American Football Herren, USA logo painted on the field after the Friday evening NFL preseason football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos on August 14, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 14 Broncos at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9532608145381

Post this game, the league will enter Week 5.

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Tennis

Tennis fans have another early start ahead as the China Open continues in Beijing. The session is scheduled to begin no earlier than 3:00 PM local time in Beijing, which translates to around 3:00 AM ET. The evening session is set to begin at 7:00 PM local time, or roughly 7:00 AM ET.

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Imago Featuring: Carlos Alcaraz Where: Leeds, United Kingdom When: 26 Sep 2026 Credit: Alex Cropper/Cover Images EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE BY NEWSPAPERS BASED IN THE UK. Copyright: xx coverimg56062809

That makes the China Open a particularly early watch for tennis fans across the United States. The first matches will get underway in the middle of the night, while the later session will continue into the early morning.

There are no college football games or WNBA contests on Monday. Even so, the schedule has enough action to keep sports fans hooked throughout the day.