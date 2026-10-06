October 7th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

The Atlanta Dream won the first game of their best-of-five WNBA semifinal series against the New York Liberty. The Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart combined for 46 points, but that wasn’t enough to prevent their team from falling 92-82. Furthermore, Atlanta faced a major setback when Allisha Gray went down with a left-hand injury in the second quarter. However, DeWanna Bonner stepped up and helped fill the void. The Dream’s defense also earned plenty of praise for its performance in the game. Now, on Wednesday, the two teams will meet again, and it will be interesting to see how the Liberty try to break through Atlanta’s defense.

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Also, on the same day, Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals will take place between the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and the Golden State Valkyries. In the series opener, the Valkyries had the last laugh, beating the Aces by 11 points. Additionally, Aces coach Becky Hammon was far from happy with her team’s performance. Therefore, it will be another storyline to watch on Wednesday as Las Vegas looks to bounce back and even the series.

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Apart from these games, there will be several matchups in MLB as well. Let’s take a look at the broadcast schedule.

MLB

This Wednesday’s MLB postseason schedule features four games.

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First, the Cleveland Guardians will visit the Chicago White Sox at 4:00 PM ET at Rate Field in Chicago. The game will be televised on TBS and HBO Max.

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At 6:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta. FS1 and Fox One will carry the game.

Imago August 14, 2026, Los Angeles, California, USA: Closer, Edwin Diaz 3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during a regular season MLB, Baseball Herren, USA game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday August 14, 2026 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Dodgers defeat Brewers, 3-1. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20260814_zaa_p124_005 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

The Tampa Bay Rays will then face the New York Yankees at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup is set for Yankee Stadium and will be broadcast on TBS and HBO Max.

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The final game of the night begins at 10:00 PM ET, with the Milwaukee Brewers visiting the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. The game will be available on FS1 and FOX One.

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WNBA

The New York Liberty will visit the Atlanta Dream at 7:30 PM ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Atlanta took the opening game of the series and now has a chance to move within one victory of the WNBA Finals. New York, meanwhile, will be looking to respond and level the series before it heads back to New York.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

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Later that night, the Las Vegas Aces will face the Golden State Valkyries at 9:30 PM ET at Chase Center in San Francisco. The Valkyries also won Game 1 and will try to protect their home-court advantage with another victory.

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 30: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces sets up a play against the New York Liberty in the fourth quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on July 30, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Liberty 104-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Aces enter Game 2 needing a win to avoid falling into a 0-2 hole. The matchup will be available on Peacock and NBC Sports Network.

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NHL

The NHL schedule features three games, with teams from across the league taking the ice.

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The Pittsburgh Penguins will visit the Washington Capitals at 8:30 PM ET. At the same time, the Colorado Avalanche will face the Winnipeg Jets in another contest.

Later, the Edmonton Oilers will take on the Anaheim Ducks at 11:00 PM ET to close out the night’s schedule.

Apart from those games, the China Open will also be on the schedule, although its matches will take place overnight for U.S. viewers. Hopefully, this will help you put together your watchlist.