October 10th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

Saturday is here, and so is a packed schedule of college football. October 10 will feature a full slate of games, while NFL fans will have to wait until Sunday for an international matchup. Still, there’s plenty to watch this Saturday beyond college football.

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The day will also feature a key game in the ongoing Division Series, along with more than 10 ice hockey games. Motorsport fans can look forward to both NASCAR and F1 action. And that’s not all! Golf and tennis fans will also have something to watch this Saturday.

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So, when and where can you catch all the action? Let’s take a look at the day’s broadcasting schedule.

College football

This Saturday, several ranked teams will be in action, including a major SEC matchup between Georgia and Alabama, along with the annual rivalry game between Texas and Oklahoma.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2026: Texas Vs Tennessee SEP 26 September 26, 2026: Faizon Brandon 11 of the Tennessee Volunteers scrambles during the NCAA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and University of Texas Longhorns at Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Tim Gangloff/CSM Credit Image: Tim Gangloff/Cal Media Knoxville Tn United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260926_zma_c04_228.jpg TimxGangloffx csmphotothree526198

The early window features nine games starting at noon. Tulane visits Army at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium, while Arizona travels to face West Virginia at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

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No. 7 Indiana visits Nebraska, and Sacramento State takes on Bowling Green. North Carolina faces No. 25 Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium, while No. 8 Texas A&M visits No. 14 Missouri at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in the early afternoon.

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UCF travels to face No. 18 Oklahoma State, and Wake Forest visits NC State. Ball State and Northwestern kick off at 12:30 PM ET, followed by South Carolina against No. 16 Florida at 12:45 PM ET.

Old Dominion visits Appalachian State at 1:00 PM ET, while Miami (Ohio) faces UMass at 2:00 PM ET.

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The 3:30 PM ET window features several notable matchups. No. 1 Texas faces Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in one of college football’s biggest annual rivalries.

UCLA visits No. 13 Oregon at Autzen Stadium, while No. 3 Notre Dame hosts Stanford. No. 9 Ole Miss travels to face Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech visits California.

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Other games in the afternoon include Tulsa against Navy, Kent State against Western Michigan, Illinois against Michigan State, and Houston against No. 22 Kansas State.

Duke visits Georgia Tech, Eastern Michigan faces Akron, Central Michigan takes on Ohio, and Charlotte travels to North Texas. Buffalo also visits Toledo, while UConn faces Temple at 3:45 PM ET. Rice and East Carolina kick off at 4:00 PM ET.

At 4:15 PM ET, Maryland visits No. 5 Ohio State, while No. 15 Tennessee takes on Arkansas.

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The evening slate begins at 6:00 PM ET, when San Diego State visits Oregon State.

At 7:00 PM ET, UAB faces Memphis, Nevada visits UTEP, and North Dakota State takes on UNLV. No. 10 LSU travels to face Kentucky, while Coastal Carolina visits Marshall.

The 7:30 PM ET window features one of the day’s biggest games, as No. 2 Georgia visits No. 6 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. No. 19 USC faces Penn State, while Louisiana takes on Louisiana Tech. James Madison visits Georgia Southern, Syracuse travels to face Virginia, and Air Force takes on Northern Illinois.

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Minnesota visits Purdue at 8:00 PM ET.

The schedule continues into the night with No. 12 Utah hosting Kansas at 10:15 PM ET.

Two more games are scheduled for 10:30 PM ET, as Hawaii visits Arizona State and No. 23 Boise State takes on Fresno State.

MLB

The Chicago White Sox will take on the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday in a Division Series matchup scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

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The game will be played at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, with coverage on TBS. Both teams will look to gain an advantage as the postseason series continues.

NBA

This Saturday, the San Antonio Spurs will face the Phoenix Suns at 10:30 PM ET as both teams continue preseason preparations.

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NHL

The NHL schedule features 14 games on Saturday, with matchups spread throughout the afternoon and evening.

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Boston Bruins at 1:00 PM ET, followed by the Vancouver Canucks against the New Jersey Devils at 3:30 PM ET. At 4:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers will face the San Jose Sharks.

Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA profile photo on Edmonton Oilers player Leon Draisaitl, from Germany, at a game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alta. on May 18, 2022. digital photo by Larry MacDougal Leon Draisaitl

The Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers are set to meet at 6:00 PM ET.

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Seven games will begin at 7:00 PM ET. The Columbus Blue Jackets will face the St. Louis Blues, while the Detroit Red Wings take on the Montreal Canadiens. The Nashville Predators will meet the Ottawa Senators, and the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Colorado Avalanche.

Also at 7:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Chicago Blackhawks, and the Utah Mammoth will meet the Buffalo Sabres.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders will start at 7:30 PM ET.

The final two games are scheduled for 10:00 PM ET, with the Anaheim Ducks facing the Calgary Flames and the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Out-of-market games are expected to be available on ESPN+ through NHL Power Play, while regional networks will carry select matchups.

Motorsport

Saturday’s motorsports schedule features a NASCAR race at Charlotte and the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, with practice, qualifying, and a sprint race on the lineup.

NASCAR’s schedule at Charlotte begins at 10:30 AM ET with O’Reilly Series practice and qualifying, available on ESPN Unlimited.

Cup Series practice and qualifying follow at 1:00 PM ET on truTV. NASCAR Countdown Live is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET on The CW, leading into the O’Reilly Series Blue Cross NC 300 at 4:00 PM ET. The race will air on The CW and ESPN Unlimited.

The Cup Series race is scheduled for Sunday. These listings come from a mid-September NASCAR guide, so the times may have changed.

The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix also features two key sessions on Saturday. The sprint race is scheduled for 5:00 AM ET, followed by Grand Prix qualifying at 9:00 AM ET.

Both sessions will be available on Apple TV.

Golf

The Baycurrent Classic continues with the third round in Yokohama, Japan. With the tournament taking place 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time, coverage will air overnight and into the early morning for viewers in the United States.

Golf Channel will broadcast the day’s action as players compete to improve their positions heading into the final round.

Tennis

The Rolex Shanghai Masters continues with second-round matches, with play scheduled to begin around 12:00 AM ET. The tournament’s overnight schedule makes it an early-morning watch for tennis fans in the United States.

Tennis Channel will provide coverage as players compete for a place in the next round.

As the weekend is here, the schedule looks heavy. But as we mentioned, the day has almost everything for sports lovers.