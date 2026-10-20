October 22nd’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sports Events

One of the day’s biggest events on October 22 will be Thursday Night Football, featuring the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears. Both teams enter the matchup with 4-2 records, but injuries could play a role in how the game unfolds.

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The Bears have four players dealing with injuries: running back Kyle Monangai, guard Jonah Jackson, linebacker T.J. Edwards, and linebacker Jack Sanborn. The Patriots also have five players on the injury list: guard Ben Brown, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, cornerback Carlton Davis III, and kicker Andy Borregales. With both teams dealing with several injury concerns, their final lineups will be worth watching on game day.

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While injuries loom in football, basketball offers a different storyline: the 76ers’ game against Cleveland. We’ll explain what makes that game worth watching later. Thursday also offers plenty of action across other sports, giving fans several options throughout the day.

College football

Thursday’s college football schedule features three games. The action begins at 7:00 PM ET, when the Liberty Flames face the Kennesaw State Owls on CBS Sports Network. At the same time, James Madison will take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers on ESPNU.

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Later, the East Carolina Pirates will face the Memphis Tigers at 7:30 PM ET at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on ESPN2. Fans can also stream the game on Fubo.

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NFL

Thursday Night Football will feature the New England Patriots against the Chicago Bears at 8:15 PM ET. The Week 8 matchup will stream exclusively on Prime Video, making it one of the day’s main attractions for NFL fans.

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Basketball

ESPN will broadcast a doubleheader on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET with the Cleveland Cavaliers facing the Philadelphia 76ers. The matchup will mark the 76ers’ home opener.

At 9:30 PM ET, the Denver Nuggets will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder to close out ESPN’s national basketball coverage for the night.

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NHL

The NHL will feature 12 games on Thursday, with matchups spread throughout the evening.

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The action begins at 7:00 PM ET, when the Nashville Predators face the Boston Bruins, the Anaheim Ducks take on the New Jersey Devils, the San Jose Sharks meet the Ottawa Senators, the Florida Panthers play the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the New York Rangers battle the Toronto Maple Leafs.

At 7:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings will face the New York Islanders in an exclusive matchup streaming on ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+. The Winnipeg Jets will take on the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET, while the Vegas Golden Knights meet the St. Louis Blues at the same time.

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Later in the evening, the Minnesota Wild will face the Calgary Flames, and the Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET. At 9:40 PM ET, the Utah Mammoth will meet the Seattle Kraken in another exclusive matchup streaming on ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+. The night’s schedule will wrap up at 10:00 PM ET, when the Detroit Red Wings face the Vancouver Canucks.

The remaining games will be available on local television or through ESPN+ and NHL Power Play for out-of-market viewers. Prime Video will also carry select games in local markets. No games are scheduled for national coverage on TNT or ESPN.

Golf

The PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship will begin its first round in Southampton, Bermuda, at 1:00 PM ET on Golf Channel.

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Meanwhile, the Asian Tour’s Hong Kong Open will also begin its first round, with coverage scheduled for around 12:30 AM ET on Golf Channel.

The network will also air overnight coverage of the DP World Tour’s Genesis Championship and the LPGA’s BMW Ladies Championship, with both tournaments taking place in South Korea.

Tennis

Tennis Channel will provide live coverage from 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM ET, featuring second-round matches from the ATP Almaty, ATP Lyon, ATP Brussels, and WTA Ningbo tournaments. Fans can follow players across the tours as they continue their campaigns.

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From 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM ET, Race to the ATP & WTA Finals will cover the latest rankings, qualification scenarios, and key storylines ahead of the season-ending championships.

Later, Tennis Channel will air encore coverage of notable European matches beginning at 6:00 PM ET and continuing into the night. The overnight schedule will also include WTA Osaka quarterfinals and early-morning action from WTA Ningbo, extending the coverage into Friday.

Check broadcast times above and plan your viewing schedule. Thursday offers something for fans across the sports world.