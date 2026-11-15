November 17th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sports Events

Before watching the game between the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs on November 17, NBA fans might remember Cade Cunningham’s comments about Victor Wembanyama following their matchup in February last season.

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After the Monday night game between the Pistons and Spurs in February, Cunningham admitted that his team struggled to find an answer for the Spurs star, saying, “We just couldn’t figure Wemby out early enough. Changed a lot of our shots, changed our approach, and there were spurts where we found things and did things we like to do. He just changed too many shots and didn’t figure him out early enough.”

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The Spurs won that matchup 114-103, with Wemby contributing 21 points. Now, on Tuesday, November 17, Cunningham and Wembanyama will face each other once again as their teams prepare for another showdown. This time, Wembanyama enters the matchup averaging 28.8 points per game, while Cunningham is not far behind at 25.7 PPG. With both stars playing at a high level, fans will certainly have their eyes on this contest.

Beyond this highly anticipated matchup, November 17 will also feature several other games across the NBA.

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NBA

The NBA will feature five games, including two nationally televised matchups on NBC and Peacock. The Detroit Pistons will face the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM in a showdown between Victor Wembanyama and Cade Cunningham.

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7:30 PM: New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors — League Pass, local TV

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors — League Pass, local TV 8:00 PM: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves — League Pass, local TV

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves — League Pass, local TV 8:00 PM: Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs — NBC, Peacock; Spurs home coverage: WOAI-CW, DAZN

Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs — NBC, Peacock; Spurs home coverage: WOAI-CW, DAZN 10:30 PM: Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers — League Pass, local TV

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers — League Pass, local TV 11:00 PM: Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers — NBC, Peacock

NHL

The NHL will feature 11 games, with the first five matchups getting underway at 7:00 PM. Two contests will receive national coverage on TNT, truTV, and HBO Max.

7:00 PM: Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); away: RDS, TSN5; home: TSN3

Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); away: RDS, TSN5; home: TSN3 7:00 PM: Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); away: MSG-B; home: NBCS Philadelphia

Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); away: MSG-B; home: NBCS Philadelphia 7:00 PM: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); away: CBJ Hockey Network; home: MSGSN

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); away: CBJ Hockey Network; home: MSGSN 7:00 PM: Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); away: ABTV; home: NESN

Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); away: ABTV; home: NESN 7:00 PM: Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); home: Scripps; Canada: SN, SN+

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); home: Scripps; Canada: SN, SN+ 7:30 PM: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks — TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks — TNT, truTV, HBO Max 7:30 PM: Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning — ESPN+, ESPN Select/Unlimited, Disney+, Hulu; Canada: SN+

Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning — ESPN+, ESPN Select/Unlimited, Disney+, Hulu; Canada: SN+ 8:00 PM: Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); away: Scripps; home: KSTC, MINNHL, Wild+

Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); away: Scripps; home: KSTC, MINNHL, Wild+ 8:00 PM: Anaheim Ducks vs. St. Louis Blues — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); away: KTTV, Prime Video; home: Blues+, STLNHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. St. Louis Blues — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); away: KTTV, Prime Video; home: Blues+, STLNHL 10:00 PM: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights — TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights — TNT, truTV, HBO Max 10:00 PM: Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks — ESPN+ (NHL Power Play); home: NBCS California; Canada: SN, SN+

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College basketball

Men’s college basketball will feature approximately 74 games, with 16 matchups scheduled for national television. The lineup will include four Players Era quarterfinals, while several ranked teams will also take the court. A full women’s schedule will also be available, primarily across ESPN+ and conference networks.

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2:00 PM: Rutgers vs. Houston (Players Era quarterfinal) — ESPN

Rutgers vs. Houston (Players Era quarterfinal) — ESPN 4:30 PM: No. 1 Florida vs. Notre Dame (Players Era quarterfinal) — ESPN

No. 1 Florida vs. Notre Dame (Players Era quarterfinal) — ESPN 4:30 PM: New Haven vs. Penn State — Peacock, NBCSN

New Haven vs. Penn State — Peacock, NBCSN 6:30 PM: Lipscomb vs. Purdue — Big Ten Network

Lipscomb vs. Purdue — Big Ten Network 7:00 PM: No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Duke — ESPN

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Duke — ESPN 7:00 PM: Syracuse vs. No. 13 St. John’s — Peacock, NBCSN

Syracuse vs. No. 13 St. John’s — Peacock, NBCSN 7:00 PM: Villanova vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Network

Villanova vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Network 7:00 PM: Rider vs. No. 17 Miami — ACC Network Extra, ESPN Unlimited

Rider vs. No. 17 Miami — ACC Network Extra, ESPN Unlimited 8:00 PM: Coastal Carolina vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, FOX One

Coastal Carolina vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, FOX One 8:00 PM: Texas State vs. UTSA — ESPN2

Texas State vs. UTSA — ESPN2 8:00 PM: Florida A&M vs. UTEP — MW+

Florida A&M vs. UTEP — MW+ 9:00 PM: No. 5 Michigan State vs. No. 11 Tennessee — ESPN2

No. 5 Michigan State vs. No. 11 Tennessee — ESPN2 9:00 PM: Old Dominion vs. Virginia — ACC Network

Old Dominion vs. Virginia — ACC Network 9:00 PM: Alabama State vs. San Jose State — MW+

Alabama State vs. San Jose State — MW+ 9:30 PM: UNLV vs. Kansas (Players Era quarterfinal) — ESPN

UNLV vs. Kansas (Players Era quarterfinal) — ESPN 11:59 PM: West Virginia vs. Auburn (Players Era quarterfinal) — ESPN

Tennis

Tuesday, November 17, 2026, will feature round-robin action at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, along with the opening round of the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships in Athens, Georgia.

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The Nitto ATP Finals will continue with Day 3 of group-stage competition at Inalpi Arena. The schedule will include two doubles and two singles matches, split between the day and evening sessions. Coverage will be available on Tennis Channel and TSN.

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5:30 AM ET: Doubles Round Robin — Match 1

Doubles Round Robin — Match 1 8:00 AM ET: Singles Round Robin — Match 1

Singles Round Robin — Match 1 12:00 PM ET: Doubles Round Robin — Match 2

Doubles Round Robin — Match 2 2:30 PM ET: Singles Round Robin — Match 2

This will be the end of Tuesday’s broadcast schedule.