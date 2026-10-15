October 16th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

Three sports reach critical moments Friday: baseball’s final push to the World Series, basketball’s preseason finale, and college football’s mid-season turning point. So, you can guess how the day will be like. Right?

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Friday will feature college football games, golf tournaments, and motorsports races. Tennis fans will have something to watch, too, although the competition will take place overnight for viewers in the United States. So, with 12 NBA preseason games, two playoff baseball matchups, and three college football contests all Friday, sports fans face an embarrassment of riches and a scheduling nightmare.

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MLB

This Friday, the MLB postseason will feature two League Championship Series games. Among those, the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians will meet at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The game is scheduled for 6:00 PM ET and will air on TBS and HBO Max.

Later in the evening, the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. First pitch is set for 9:00 PM ET, with coverage on FS1 and FOX One.

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NBA

Twelve NBA preseason games span Friday evening, starting at 7:00 PM ET and running past 10:30 PM. The first four games tip off at 7:00 PM ET, followed by five at 8:00 PM ET and three more later in the night. The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers close out the schedule at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.

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The evening opens with the Miami Heat taking on the Orlando Magic, the Toronto Raptors facing the Detroit Pistons, the Boston Celtics playing the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Milwaukee Bucks meeting the Indiana Pacers. All four games tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

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At 8:00 PM ET, the Charlotte Hornets face the Memphis Grizzlies, the Atlanta Hawks take on the Dallas Mavericks, and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Chicago Bulls. The Sacramento Kings also meet the San Antonio Spurs, while the Washington Wizards face the New Orleans Pelicans.

Late-night action features Jazz vs. Suns and Trail Blazers vs. Warriors at 10:00 PM ET. The final game tips off at 10:30 PM ET, with the Denver Nuggets facing the Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN and the ESPN App.

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Games not listed as ESPN broadcasts may be available through team, regional, or other NBA broadcast arrangements.

College Football

Friday’s college football schedule features three games.

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The action begins at 7:30 PM ET as the Memphis Tigers take on the Tulane Green Wave at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. ESPN will broadcast the game.

Two more games are scheduled for 8:00 PM ET. Among those, the Washington Huskies face the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium, with coverage on FOX. At the same time, the Appalachian State Mountaineers play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Brooks Stadium. That game will air on ESPN2.

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NHL

This Friday, the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET. Out-of-market viewers can watch on ESPN+ through NHL Power Play, and local TV coverage is also available.

At 10:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins face the Anaheim Ducks. Out-of-market viewers can watch the game on ESPN+, with local TV coverage available as well. Fans in the Anaheim Ducks’ market can also watch on Prime Video.

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Motorsports

The NASCAR Truck Series heads to Phoenix on Friday, with practice and qualifying scheduled for 3:30 PM. Both sessions will air on FS2 and stream on FOX One. The race is set for 7:30 PM, with coverage on the same platforms.

The FIA World Endurance Championship is also in action in Barcelona, where Practice 1 begins at 5:30 AM, and Practice 2 follows at 10:30 AM. Both sessions will stream on FIA WEC+.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix is scheduled for 3:00 PM on USA Network.

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Golf

The DP World India Championship continues in Delhi with Round 2 scheduled for early Friday morning ET. Golf Channel will provide coverage.

The LPGA Shanghai tournament also continues with Round 2, with play taking place overnight for viewers in the Eastern Time Zone.

Tennis

The Rolex Shanghai Masters will air on Tennis Channel, with play starting around midnight ET. For viewers in the Eastern Time Zone, it’s an overnight watch.

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The focus will be on the NBA preseason games, with the regular season just around the corner. However, MLB fans won’t want to miss Friday night’s action either, as teams continue to battle for a spot in the World Series.