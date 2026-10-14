October 15th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

Thursday’s sports schedule is packed, with NFL matchups, college football games, ice hockey contests, basketball games, and golf events on the lineup. We’ll cover the broadcasting schedules for all of them, but first, let’s take a look at Thursday Night Football.

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This Thursday, the Seattle Seahawks will face off against the Denver Broncos. With kickoff just a few hours away, both teams are dealing with injury concerns. Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas has a slim chance of playing because of an ankle injury, while the Broncos could be without safety Talanoa Hufanga and cornerback Patrick Surtain II. If these players are ruled out, both teams will need to find ways to fill the gaps. Now, let’s take a look at the broadcasting details for the game.

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College football

College football has three games on Thursday, with all three matchups scheduled for the evening.

The Georgia Southern Eagles take on the Old Dominion Monarchs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN or ESPN2. The game will be played at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

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Also at 7:30 PM ET, the East Carolina Pirates face the UAB Blazers on ESPN. The matchup is scheduled for Protective Stadium.

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The final game of the night starts at 8:00 PM ET, when the Colorado State Rams play the Texas State Bobcats. The game will air on CBS Sports Network at UFCU Stadium.

NFL

Thursday Night Football wraps up the day’s schedule with a Week 6 contest between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. Kickoff is set for 8:15 PM ET, with the game streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

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MLB

The MLB League Championship Series features two games on Thursday.

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The Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians at 6:00 PM ET, with coverage on TBS and HBO Max. Later in the evening, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at 9:00 PM ET. The game will air on FS1 and FOX One at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

NBA

The Toronto Raptors will be taking on the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET. The game will be available on NBA League Pass and local TV.

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Later, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Houston Rockets at 8:30 PM ET. NBA TV will carry the matchup.

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NHL

This Thursday, the NHL has 11 games scheduled, with those spread across the evening.

First, the Buffalo Sabres will face the Toronto Maple Leafs, the New York Islanders will take on the Ottawa Senators, the Seattle Kraken will play the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Vancouver Canucks will meet the Florida Panthers, and the New York Rangers will face the New Jersey Devils. All five games begin at 7:00 PM ET.

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At 7:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Detroit Red Wings. This is the only nationally featured matchup of the night, with coverage on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Three games are scheduled for 8:00 PM ET: the Winnipeg Jets against the Chicago Blackhawks, the San Jose Sharks against the Nashville Predators, and the St. Louis Blues against the Minnesota Wild.

Later, the Utah Mammoth will face the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET. The final game of the night features the Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET.

Aside from the Philadelphia Flyers–Detroit Red Wings game, the remaining matchups will be available on ESPN+ through NHL Power Play for out-of-market viewers or on local TV. Start times are based on TV listings and may shift slightly.

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Golf

Golf fans have two tournaments to follow, with both Round 1 broadcasts taking place overnight for viewers in the United States.

The DP World India Championship begins in Delhi, with coverage of the opening round starting around 4 AM ET on Golf Channel.

Meanwhile, Round 1 of LPGA Shanghai is also on the schedule. The tournament will take place overnight for U.S. viewers, though TV coverage has not yet been confirmed.

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As mentioned earlier, Thursday will be a busy day for sports fans, and now you know why. Now, hopefully, putting together your watchlist will be a little easier.