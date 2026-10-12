October 13th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

This Tuesday, WNBA fans will have to go another day without a game, as the league takes another day off. However, the NBA preseason is in full swing, with several games scheduled for Tuesday. Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers will take the court. The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will also face off. But basketball won’t be the only sport in action this Tuesday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The schedule will also feature a baseball game, a couple of college football matchups, a full slate of ice hockey games, and tennis action. Now, let’s take a look at the day’s broadcasting schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA

First, the Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET, with coverage on Peacock and NBCSN. At the same time, the New York Knicks will take on the Toronto Raptors.

The Indiana Pacers will play the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two more games are scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET. The Golden State Warriors will face the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas, with the game airing on NBA TV. Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Sacramento Kings, with coverage available on League Pass and local TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

MLB

The MLB League Championship Series continues on Tuesday, October 13, with the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Tampa Bay Rays at 8:00 p.m. ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game will be played at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, with coverage available on TBS and HBO Max.

College football

Tuesday’s college football schedule features two games, with both matchups airing on national television.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens will take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network from Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium.

Later, the FIU Panthers will face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN from AmFirst Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

The NHL’s Frozen Frenzy brings all 32 teams into action, with 16 games scheduled throughout the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New Jersey Devils will take on the Detroit Red Wings at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Next, the Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets will meet at 6:15 p.m. ET, followed by the Buffalo Sabres against the Montreal Canadiens at 6:30 p.m. ET. At 6:45 p.m. ET, the Washington Capitals will face the Carolina Hurricanes.

More games will follow throughout the evening. The Seattle Kraken will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the New York Rangers at 7:15 p.m. ET, the St. Louis Blues will meet the Ottawa Senators at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Vancouver Canucks will take on the New York Islanders at 7:45 p.m. ET.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks will get underway at 8:00 p.m. ET, followed by the Minnesota Wild against the Winnipeg Jets at 8:15 p.m. ET. At 8:30 p.m. ET, the Colorado Avalanche will face the Dallas Stars on ESPN. The Vegas Golden Knights and Nashville Predators will meet at 8:45 p.m. ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later in the evening, the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Utah Mammoth at 9:00 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames will face the Anaheim Ducks at 9:45 p.m. ET. The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings are scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Boston Bruins against the San Jose Sharks at 11:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Only three games will air nationally on ESPN: New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings, Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars, and Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks. The remaining games will be available on ESPN+ through NHL Power Play or on local broadcasters. Prime Video will also carry select games in the Seattle Kraken and Anaheim Ducks markets.

Tennis

The Rolex Shanghai Masters moves into the round of 16, with coverage on Tennis Channel. Play is scheduled to begin around noon in Shanghai, which translates to approximately midnight ET. That means tennis fans in the United States will need to stay up late or tune in overnight to catch the action.

ADVERTISEMENT

With all 32 NHL teams in action, Frozen Frenzy will be the main attraction for hockey fans this Tuesday. So, plan your watchlist accordingly and get ready for a busy day of sports.